The best iPhone deals are back at Verizon - get a free iPad and Apple Watch today

Thinking about upgrading your phone? We highly recommend checking out Verizon's latest iPhone deals this week, which offer a flexible array of savings on the latest iPhones and the option to bundle in a free iPad and Apple Watch (opens in new tab).

These iPhone deals are a re-run of the carrier's excellent Black Friday promotions back in November and offer well over $1,000 in added value. Interested? Here are the top promotions at Verizon right now:

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $5/mo with new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch (opens in new tab)

OS: iOS

Display: 6.7-inch (OLED)

Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front The best Verizon deal on the entire site right now is on the latest iPhone 14 Plus. Right now, you can get this flagship device for just $5 per month on an unlimited data plan, and on top of that, the option to bundle in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE on top. While you'll still need that pricey unlimited plan to be eligible, you're getting well over $1,000 in added value with this promotion - which is amazing considering you don't even need to trade in. Deal rating: 5/5

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: up to $800 off with trade, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

OS: iOS

Display: 6.1-inch (OLED)

Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front This week's Verizon deals on the latest iPhone 14 are offering the chance to save up to $800 via a trade-in and the option to bundle in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE. Safe to say this one is absolutely awesome value right now - even with the associated unlimited data plan that's required to be eligible. New customers will also get an additional $200 gift card if they switch over from another carrier. Deal rating: 4/5

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro series: up to $1,000 off with trade, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

OS: iOS

Display: 6.1-inch (Pro), 6.7-inch (Pro Max)

Camera: 48MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front You can bump that maximum trade-in rebate up all the way to $1,000 with this week's Verizon deals on the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Arguably, this deal is even stronger than that on the standard iPhone 14 and you can also bundle in that free iPad and Apple Watch SE for even more value. As always, however, you'll need a pricey unlimited data plan to be eligible for these promotions. See this same deal on the iPhone 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab). Deal rating: 4/5

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 mini: free with unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

OS: iOS

Display: 5.4-inch (OLED

Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front What's better than paying $5 per month without the need for a trade? Paying nothing, of course. That's exactly what you'll get with Verizon's current lineup of deals on the humble iPhone 13 mini. While it's not the latest device in the range anymore (or the biggest), don't sleep on this one if you're looking for an excellent 5 G-compatible device on a budget. Note, as with other Verizon iPhone deals this week you can also get that free iPad and Apple Watch SE with this device. Deal rating: 4/5

Reasons to buy

Over $1,000 in added value

The first reason to buy is pretty apparent - you're getting a ton of added value with any of these iPhone deals at Verizon. The freebies being offered here include the latest Apple Watch SE, a fantastic smartwatch, and the 9th gen iPad, which isn't the latest model but still a great tablet in its own right. Pair these freebies up with a trade-in rebate or a monthly device discount, and you're getting a huge discount on a whole ecosystem of Apple tech. For reference, this week's Verizon promotions are essentially a re-run of those offered over Black Friday back in November, so you know you're getting a top-notch deal here.

All four devices are great phones

Regardless of which deal you go for at the carrier, we can easily recommend any of these excellent Apple devices. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, in particular, collectively sit at number one in our constantly updated best phones buyer's guide thanks to their almost peerless design, top-notch camera, and super-speedy chips. That said, they are pricey, and the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and 13 mini offer excellent alternatives for the more budget-conscious. All three come with excellent cameras, good OLED displays, and comparatively powerful chips inside.

(Image credit: Future)

Reasons to avoid

Tied to unlimited plans

The best Verizon deals are always tied to post-paid unlimited data plans. These can run anywhere between $30 to $90 per month per line, depending on what plan you have so you'll definitely want to factor this in before you jump on board. Signing up for an unlimited data plan will also lock you in for at least 2 years, so again choose wisely and do your research before committing.

Need to trade in for the biggest savings

Eying up the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max? To get a saving on these devices at Verizon you'll have to trade in an old device. While trade-in terms can be pretty generous at the big carriers, this is a huge downside if your current device is older or a little worse for wear. Verizon does take devices with broken displays, but you can expect the rebate to be worse, as you'd expect.