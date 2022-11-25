The best Black Friday Garmin deal for beginners is the very cheap Forerunner 45

It's Black Friday, which means it's a great time to kit yourself out if you're planning to get fit in 2023. Couch to 5K and similar programs are a really good way to get started on your running journey, but it can be really helpful to have additional guidance along the way.

Right now you can pick up the Forerunner 45 for just $118.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) in the US, and £99.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) in the UK, one of the best Black Friday deals for beginner runners. Check out the deals in full below

The Black Friday Garmin deals can help you score a cheap Garmin watch to guide you along your running journey, and this Forerunner is perfect for beginners. The best Garmin watches are used by serious athletes, from ultra-marathoners to world-class cyclists, but the entry-level Garmin Forerunner 45 can help advise burgeoning athletes of all levels, whether you're hoping to take on a park run later in the year or you're gearing up for a half-marathon. Get this deal.

US Black Friday Garmin deal: Forerunner 45

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS smartwatch 42mm: was $199.99 Now $118.99 from Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The entry-level running watch in Garmin's stable remained a favorite even after the 55's release, and is perfect for new joggers. It even comes with Garmin Coach to guide you through training plans for runs all the way up to a half marathon.

UK Black Friday Garmin deal: Forerunner 45

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45 running watch: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Amazing tracking that will do any runner up to around half-marathon distance, the watch contains Garmin's impressive running metrics and in GPS terms, was found to be just as accurate as much more expensive fitness watches in our testing. A great buy at under £100.

Why get this deal?

Because it's a better value buy than most Fitbits at this low price, which are comparably priced (although you can check out the Black Friday Fitbit deals if you'd prefer one of those).

The Forerunner 45 can tell you how fast you're running and how much effort you're putting in, and compare it with previous runs. It'll add up the total amount of exercise you've done in any given week, helping you to hit your goals. The in-app Garmin Coach will provide a training plan to help you achieve any distance from 5K all the way up to half-marathon, meaning it'll be a companion all the way through your running journey.

It's swimproof, with up to seven days of battery life and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, meaning you barely need to take it off. Wear it for long enough and the Body Battery feature can tell you how well you've recovered after exercise, and when you're ready to hit the road again. It's honestly a game-changer. If you're a beginner runner, there's no need to spend hundreds on a watch overtuned for your needs: this tried-and-true, reasonably priced running buddy will fit the bill.

