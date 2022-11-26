Cyber Monday Garmin deals 2022: This weekend's best discounts

Cyber Monday Garmin deals are here, and they're seriously good. If you didn't get a Garmin watch, cycling computer or turbo trainer over Black Friday, but you were thinking about it, there's more time to buy.

Across Cyber Monday, we're likely to see more deals go live. As it stands, however, many are the same as the Black Friday deals which launched a few days ago. You can find all the top deals below, which are still in stock, alongside a few new ones.

There are discounts across a wide variety of Garmin wearables, notably Garmin Forerunner, Fenix and Vivoactive watches. However, there's plenty more still to come.

That said, occasionally we don't see much in the way of new offers on Cyber Monday itself, with retailers instead continuing their Black Friday deals, so if you see something tempting you might as well buy it now, as the deals likely won't get any better. Below we've highlighted all the best deals so far, and we'll be updating this article if and when new deals arrive, so keep it bookmarked if you don't spot anything you want yet.

US Cyber Monday Garmin deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 1030 Plus cycling computer: was $599.99 Now $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garmin's cycling computers bring the Swiss brand's top-of-the-line GPS and metrics collection to your two-wheeled adventures. Calculate your speed, distance, pace, route traveled, get advance warning of steep hills, work through training programs and loads more.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: was $349.99 Now $195.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garmin's Forerunner range is best-in-class when it comes to running companions, and the 245 (recently supplanted by the 255) packs in loads of amazing features and supports music. Save over $150.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu Sq GPS smartwatch: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 33% off the price of the original Garmin Venu Sq, a lifestyle-orientated watch that still has room for on-board GPS, Garmin Pay and the brand's amazing training metrics. At this price, this is a better buy than most - probably any - Fitbits.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 7 Solar: was $899.99 now $799.99 at Kohl's (opens in new tab)

Considering the Garmin Fenix 7 is one of this year's best watches, and its got all of Garmin's up-to-date smarts as well as battery-extending solar charging technology, any discount is noteworthy here. If you need the latest tech, this deal (especially in its attractive white/gold colorway) is worth your time.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct GPS watch: was $229.99 Now $169.00 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The original Garmin Instinct is a rugged, military-inspired polymer GPS watch perfect for adventures, and even though we've had a few iterations of the watch since, this is still an excellent buy at under $200. Weekend warriors and hikers take note.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS smartwatch 42mm: was $199.99 Now $118.99 from Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The entry-level running watch in Garmin's stable is now cheaper than ever at Best Buy. Although the tech's beginning to look long in the tooth, at this price it's still a good deal. Its more attractive lava-red colorway, however, isn't quite as heavily discounted.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Enduro, Ultraperformance Multisport GPS Watch: was $899.99 Now $499.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An big ol' discount here, with the monstrous Garmin Enduro down to a hair under $500. It doesn't have the new Training Readiness score or topographical maps featured on the Enduro 2, but it's still a stonking watch in its own right. A great investment for serious athletes at this price.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S60 golf watch: was $399.99 Now $349.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

One of Garmin's best golf watches, the Approach S60 offers detailed maps of over 40,000 courses, AutoShot measurement, a digital scorecard and lots more handy golfing tools as well as the usual detailed fitness metrics.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S12 golf watch: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

The S62's smaller, cheaper sibling. 30 hours of battery life compared to the S62's 10 days, but there's plenty to like about this more refined package, including access to the same 40,000 courses as its more expensive alternative. A good budget option for golders, although be aware not all competitions may allow GPS aids.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Tacx Boost Turbo Trainer: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab)

Turbo trainers allow you to bring your cycling training indoors for practice on the same bike whatever the weather. The Tacx Boost is a popular offering from Garmin, with manual resistance control that allows you to alter difficulty as needed.

UK Black Friday Garmin deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45 running watch: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Don't make the mistake of thinking this cheap Garmin watch is a bit long in the tooth: at this price, it's a much better buy than the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker. Great health metrics and integrated GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite positioning systems make this a thrifty runner's best friend.

(opens in new tab) Garmin HRM-Dual heart rate monitor: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

The most affordable way to get a Garmin HRM right now. Bluetooth and ANT+ support means you get up-to-the-minute heat rate data, and you're able to calculate running power and other metrics on your device. Cyclists can connect with Garmin Edge devices to get similar readouts.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS watch in silver/grey: was £259.99 Now £199 at Curry's (opens in new tab)

Garmin's Vivoactive 4 watch is a great all-around sports watch tracking steps, calories, distance, your recovery with Garmin's Body Battery metric, VO2 max, swimming and lots more. Right now you can save £60.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer: was £259.99 Now £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An excellent £100 discount on Garmin's great cycling computer. If you're a keen cyclist, having an on-board GPS which can also pair with smart lights to detect cars and alert the rider can stop you getting lost, show you distance and time metrics, and loads more.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Pro premium multisport watch: was £649.99 Now £389.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get a cool £260 off one of Garmin's best watches ever. If you're a serious athlete, you're going to love the rugged design, increased accuracy HRM, advanced training features such as Garmin's PacePro programme for runners, and extremely effective ski tools. Great for the coming snow sports season.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Tacx Boost Turbo Trainer: was £229.99 now £159.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Save 30% on the Garmin Tacx Boost. If you're a cyclist looking to take your training inside in torrential weathers, a good deal on a turbo trainer can help, especially when paired with the accompanying Tacx Training app or Zwift.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu 2 40mm: was £349.99 Now £259.99 at John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)

This year's Garmin Venu 2 is the Garmin watch for someone a tad more style-inclined. It still looks very much like a smartwatch, but to Garmin's credit, it packs a lot of functionality into a good-looking package. A good idea if you don't want to wear a black hunk of polymer.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: was £599 Now £329 at Very (opens in new tab)

A massive discount on one of the best Garmin watches ever. It's still cheaper than Amazon has it right now: if you're looking for a comprehensive long-distance endurance tool at a great price, this is the deal to get.

Our predictions

Based on what we saw last year we can take a good guess at some of the Garmin deals that we might see on Cyber Monday 2022. They include the following:

Garmin Instinct 2: This year the original Instinct is seeing a lot of big discounts, so we expect the Instinct 2 to show a few more big savings before the deals are done.

This year the original Instinct is seeing a lot of big discounts, so we expect the Instinct 2 to show a few more big savings before the deals are done. Garmin Fenix 7 range: we are seeing three-figure discounts already, but not high, only in the region of $100/£100. We're hoping to see a flash sale of £200 off one of the higher-priced Fenix 7 Pro models to make sure its competitive with the Fenix 6 Pro deals.

we are seeing three-figure discounts already, but not high, only in the region of $100/£100. We're hoping to see a flash sale of £200 off one of the higher-priced Fenix 7 Pro models to make sure its competitive with the Fenix 6 Pro deals. Garmin Forerunner 945: Considering the superior 955 is out, the Forerunner 945 has been conspicuously absent from the conversation this year. We're expecting some healthy discounts on Monday.

Considering the superior 955 is out, the Forerunner 945 has been conspicuously absent from the conversation this year. We're expecting some healthy discounts on Monday. Garmin Forerunner 45: this is our beginner's running deal to get, at just $118.99 in the US and £99 in the UK.

Tips for buying a Garmin watch

Garmin makes a wide range of wearables at different prices and for different types of users, so it can be tricky finding the right one.

It can also be tricky finding the best deals, even on sales days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we've got some tips to help.

1. Check out our best Garmin guide

It's worth working out what you want to buy before you even head into the sales, and your first stop for that should be our best Garmin watch guide, where we've highlighted all the top options.

Don't just go for our number one pick though, as something else might suit you better - some Garmin wearables are aimed at serious athletes, while others are more for those just dipping their toes in, and some focus on specific sports too. So it's worth taking a look at all the best options.

2. Keep an eye out for dodgy deals

Not every deal is a good deal, even if it looks good. A discount of 50% off RRP for example might look great, until you realize that nowhere is selling the device at full price.

So it's worth checking the prices elsewhere before pressing the buy button, or even using a tool like The Camelizer (opens in new tab) to see price history for the site you're on. Or just stick with TechRadar, as we'll only be highlighting genuine deals here.

3. Watch for big deals on older models

The latest Garmin watches may well get discounted on Cyber Monday, but older models are far more likely to - and are likely to get biggest discounts.

Retailers will be looking to clear their stock to make way for the shiny new hardware, so big savings can often be had. And just because a model is older, it doesn't mean it's not still great.

Cyber Monday Garmin FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday Garmin deals start in 2022? The very best Cyber Monday Garmin deals are likely to be on Cyber Monday itself - that's November 28. However, you might see some similarly good deals after Black Friday, all across this weekend. If you're in the market for a new Garmin then it's worth checking back on this page regularly between now and Cyber Monday, as we're already seeing major discounts pop up on a few models.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday Garmin deals? The big question in the run up to a sale like Cyber Monday is whether it’s worth waiting, or whether you should just buy now. In the case of Garmin watches, there’s a good chance you’ll find some great deals on select models based on previous years – but there’s no guarantee that the specific model you’re interested in will get a hefty discount. So if you’re set on one particular Garmin, you might not gain anything by waiting. If you buy one now on the other hand then you gain the ability to start using it sooner, so if you’re desperate to have one then that’s another reason to buy now. But generally now that we’re getting close to Cyber Monday we’d suggest waiting, as other than getting the wearable later you don’t lose out by waiting, and you might gain a big saving. That is, unless you see a great deal in early sales, as we're starting to see on a few models. You'll find all the best current deals further up in this article, so consider grabbing one of those if any catch your eye.

More US Cyber Monday deals

More UK Cyber Monday deals