The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals: portable, petite, party-ready

It's that time, folks. Black Friday is still officially a week away, but we all know the big online retailers (and even audio companies themselves) now go early with their Black Friday deals. Case in point: Sonos, whose in-house Black Friday sale is now live in the UK and US – although some prices are being matched by the retailers we know and love.

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, deals are crashing in like waves – washing up like seashells on a beautiful Black Friday beach. But which creation emerging from the sand is worthy of your attention? That's why you're here.

This list it not extensive. That is because we have chosen quality over quantity… and as more deals come in, we'll be updating this missive with those we deem worthy.

If we don't like it (and the deal isn't the best we've seen yet) it won't be listed here and that is final. So, if you're on the market for a new party speaker or simply want to pick up one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, these are options worth buying – and for the best prices.

The best US Bluetooth speaker deals live now

JBL Flip 5: was $129.95 now $69.95 at Amazon

This is a great PartyBoost-enabled Bluetooth belter from JBL, which means it can be daisy-chained up with other JBL newer speakers to beef up the sound. But even alone, this thing boasts excellent bass clout given it's slightly smaller than a bottle of wine. It has recently been superseded by the Flip 6, but as long as you're OK with that, this 46% saving is the lowest we've ever seen it priced. Bargain!

JBL Go3 Bluetooth speaker: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon

If your sole Black Friday wish is for a cheap, no-nonsense, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that'll fit in your pocket and provide JBL-quality sound for little money, you've just found it. It's rugged, it sounds far bigger than it looks and now, it's cheaper than we've ever seen it! As long as the five-hour battery doesn't bother you, this is a great, inexpensive option for super-portable music.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $19.98 now $18 at Walmart

Here's a cheap smart speaker alternative to the Echo Dot from Amazon. It delivers many of the same functions, including the ability to play music, set timers, read the news and remind you of upcoming events. You can even use it to control other devices around the home such as the TV, lights and heating. At this price, it's a great first step into smart home tech.

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: was $99 now $59 at Walmart

This is the cheapest price we've seen for the small but rugged portable speaker from JBL – the elder sibling to the Flip 5 above. The sound quality is decent with strong bass, and the waterproofing is a nice touch to have when you're out and about. There are definitely better speakers out there, but this is a solid option while it's so cheap.

The best UK Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals live right now

Sonos Roam SL Bluetooth speaker: was £159 now £119 at Amazon

This is a portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled speaker with impressive bass weight, that seamlessly works with a full Sonos system as well as on the go. The 'SL' part means it has no mics and thus no built-in voice assistant support, although it'll tag along if you've got voice control elsewhere in your Sonos setup. And this £40 saving is a huge discount; we've never seen it quite so affordable before.

Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker: was £219 now £169 at Sony

In our in-depth and frankly, glowing review of this stylish high-res LDAC-supporting Bluetooth speaker, we praised the "detailed, exhuberant sound" and the fact that it can also charge your phone. However, Sony kit isn't always the cheapest option on the market, but this £50 saving takes this July 2022 release speaker right down into competition with the best of them – and it's the cheapest we've ever seen it! Our advice? If you want to get your festive party season started in style, this is a great solution.

Marshall Acton II: was $240 now £166.99 at Amazon

It's slightly bigger than your average Bluetooth speaker (although that is 100% what it is) and it looks for all the world like a rockin' guitar amp. That is to say, it's gorgeous – and at this price for Black Friday, it's even more tempting. It's got Bluetooth 5.0 onboard but note that it does need to be plugged in, so you can't take it to the beach. Although we have seen it drop slightly cheaper (it was once listed at £139) we still think it's an awfully lovely thing for this money…

JBL Go3 Bluetooth speaker: was £34.99 now £29.99 at Argos

What if your sole Black Friday wish is for a cheap, no-nonsense, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that'll fit in your pocket and provide JBL-quality sound for little money? Well, you've just found it. It's rugged, it sounds far bigger than it looks and now, it's on offer! As long as the five-hour battery doesn't bother you, this is a great shout for affordable portable music with friends.

