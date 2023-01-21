Stunning Super Bowl TV deals include this huge 65-inch LG 4K TV for under $500

With just a few weeks to go until the big game, here's a chance to save on a TV that'll set you up sweetly for the Super Bowl. So, if you're after a massive display at an affordable price, then this is one to check out.

And here it is: this LG UQ75 65-inch 4K Smart TV is now $469.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $519.99). You may think it's just a small discount off the usual price, but at under $500, it's a lot of TV for the money and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far. In terms of value for money, it can't be beaten right now.

The large 65-inch 4K screen is a great choice for a high-quality picture, while the inclusion of HDR 10 offers superior lighting and contrast to give you a clearer and brighter image for sports, shows, and films. You also have all the modern conveniences, such as access to all major streaming apps built into the TV and voice controls through Alexa.

Super Bowl TV deal: LG 65-inch TV for under $500

(opens in new tab) LG UQ75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $519.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

An excellent price for a large mid-range TV from LG. It may not offer the highest-quality picture like some of the more expensive OLED displays, but this is available for at least half the price – all the while, it still offers top-end 4K resolution and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. It's well-suited to watching sports, films, and your favorite TV shows, plus you have voice controls and built-in access to top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

We monitor TV deals all the time at TechRadar, and this is one of the cheapest and most affordable options at this size right now.

LG displays also feature highly on our list of the best TVs that have been tested by our expert reviewers, so you know you're getting a high-quality set here.

If this LG TV doesn't fit exactly what you're after, though, then do check out more of today's best TV deals below for a few more options ahead of the Super Bowl.