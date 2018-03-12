Storage for days: SSD, microSD and SD cards up to 25% off

Finding good prices for your storage needs won't be difficult today, as the Amazon Deal of the Day offers a range of solutions on SSD, microSD, SD cards at a discount. Everything comes via PNY, which has plenty to choose from, whether you need more space for photos on your camera or want to upgrade a laptop.

The deals include PNY SSDS, USB thumbdrives, incredibly high-capacity SD cards and expansive microSD cards as well. You can get anywhere from 32GB to 960GB of extra storage at a discount with these deals.

You can see all of the deals at this link, but we'll include a few highlights here:

PNY CS900 SSDs for up to 24% off

Any computer still booting from a hard drive can seriously benefit from these affordable SSDs. At $37, the 120GB SSD is a steal. Thanks to the 2.5-inch form factor of these drives, they should easily fit in as a replacement for the drives in desktops or laptops. Larger storage options are also available at discounted prices.View Deal

PNY Elite microSD cards for up to 8% off

If your phone has a microSD slot and you're running out of room for photos, videos, music and a boatload of apps, this can be an affordable solution to all your storage woes. For $37, the 128GB card is a killer deal, especially if you think about how much it would have cost to get the manufacturer to add that much storage to your phone. You can also upgrade the storage on your Nintendo Switch with one.View Deal

PNY Turbo flash drives for up to 29% off

A nice, large flash drive makes bringing files from computer to computer so much easier, and these ones are also easy to afford. USB 3.0 will ensure fast data transfer speeds.View Deal