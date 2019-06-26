Sony's best wireless headphones come free with Xperia 1 pre-orders

The Sony Xperia 1 is putting the phone in headphone deal, with all pre-orders of this new flagship phone coming with a free pair of the best Sony headphones.

Its the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, which top our best wireless headphones list, that come with this brand new smartphone for the US market. Sure, the Xperia 1 has been available worldwide for some time now, but it'll be new to the US in July.

The Xperia 1 is posted on Amazon and B&H Photo, and it will be coming to more retailers' sites soon enough. At present, the headphones deal isn't listed, but the official pre-order window should be from June 28 to July 12, so it'll be live in two days time.

The Xperia 1 has the trappings of a top phone, and it even dares to be a bit different. While it's still running Android 9 Pie and using a Snapdragon 855 chipset like its closest competitors, it has a screen more focused on Cinema.

The Xperia 1 display measures 6.5 inches diagonally, but it has a 21:9 aspect ratio. That's the aspect ratio used by many modern films, and it means the Xperia 1 won't have letterboxes around a lot of video content. The content will be crisp, too, as the display boasts a 1,644 x 3,840 resolution for a wild 643 pixels per inch.

The starting price for the Xperia 1 is $949, which makes it every bit as expensive as its competitors. But, that price is made a lot more bearable with the inclusion of the best Bluetooth headphones around.

The included Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones offer high-quality Bluetooth connections using the aptX or LDAC codecs, they have a 30-hour battery life, and feature Sony's excellent noise-cancelling technology. On their own, they're worth $350, so getting them free with the Xperia 1 is no small thing. It's almost like knocking a third off the price tag of the phone.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, check back in at Amazon, B&H Photo, or other retailers between June 28 and July 12.