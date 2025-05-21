Good news! The five-star wireless headphones we rate higher than the Sony WH-1000XM6 are finally available to order in the US

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are available for pre-order right now

They're actually shipping from 10th June 2025

The US price is $449 – we gave them 5 stars in our review

In the battle for the best headphones, Sony and Bowers & Wilkins are high on our list – and of the two pairs, we think the B&W headphones sound better than the Sonys. And now they're available for US customers to order, having already launched elsewhere in the world.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 headphones are available to order from today, and will start shipping in a few weeks time on June 10th. We think they're the best premium headphones you can buy right now – you can read our five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review to go in-depth on why.

Sony's price hike on the new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones compared to the previous model means the B&W pair are the same price as them – but the B&W have a clear edge on sound quality.

(Image credit: Future / Simon Lucas)

What's so great about the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3?

To be fair to Sony, the XM6's active noise cancellation is better – although the B&W's ANC is very good. But if you're serious about sound, then the B&W cans are the better buy.

The B&W Px7 S3 headphones deliver truly exceptional sound, and as we said in our review the only thing we can imagine being improved in future versions is wind noise suppression. It's testament to how good the B&W PX7 S3 sound that we had to go that deep to find something to complain about.

In our review, we praised the unity and singularity to the presentation in all genres, whether we were listening to Aphex Twin or Aretha Franklin. As my colleague Simon Lucas explained: "As well as the impeccable tonal balance, the Px7 S3 retrieve and contextualize a huge amount of fine detail, which contributes no end to the sensation of a complete and unexpurgated account of recordings."

Tech-wise you're looking at Bluetooth 5.3 with aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, 40mm biocellulose drivers with discrete amplification, and up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC switched on. Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast are promised to arrive soon in a free firmware update, as is spatial audio.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are available to order now from bowerswilkins.com for $449. In the UK, the Px7 S3 are usually £399 but we've spotted some deals taking them down to £365 already.