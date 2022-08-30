Save a massive $400 on this HP Pavilion 15 laptop in the Labor Day sales

We're just a week away from the end-of-summer holiday, but the HP Labor Day sale is already live, with savings of up to 75% on laptops, PCs, monitors, peripherals and other computing accessories.

That isn't everything, though. As a bonus, you can get an additional 5% off any purchases over $599 with the code 'LABORDAY5HP' or an extra 10% off products over $1,099 with the code 'LABORDAY510HP'. Keep those codes in mind when browsing the full sale below, which runs until September 10.

View all deals in the HP Labor Day sale

It may be early days in this year's Labor Day laptop sales, but there are already some good bargains up for grabs from HP, and we've picked out a few highlights right here.

For starters there's this HP Pavilion 15t for $499.99 (was $899.99) (opens in new tab). That's a massive $400 saving on a well-built all-round laptop for your everyday use or work. It offers solid performance thanks to the Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus there's lots of speedy storage thanks to a 512GB SSD. It's a big discount, and excellent value for money.

For those on a budget and after a cheaper option, consider this HP Chromebook 11a for $179.99 (was $259.99) (opens in new tab) instead. Of course, at this price you get a more basic device, but it's good enough for school work and light use. As it uses the Chrome OS it can do more with simple components, and it sports an impressive 15-hour battery life – ideal for a full day at school or college without the need to charge.

HP Labor Day sales – the 5 best deals

HP Pavilion 15t: $899.99 $499.99 at HP

Save $400 – In terms of money off, this is the best laptop deal in the HP Labor Day sale. It's a solid all-around device for your everyday computing needs, work, and media streaming thanks to the mid-range Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Plus, there's loads of fast storage courtesy of the 512GB SSD – an excellent inclusion at this price. It sports a slim, light and portable design too, which is great for those on the go.

HP 15t: $799.99 $549.99 at HP

Save $250 – If you can part with an extra $50 we'd definitely recommend upgrading to this slightly older but more powerful HP 15t laptop. The improvements are tremendous for the relatively small jump in price, including a bump to a faster Intel i7 processor and a performance-boosting 16GB of RAM. Storage is a little less at 256GB, but that's still enough for essential files and applications with backup from the cloud.

HP Chromebook 11a: $259.99 $179.99 at HP

Save $80 – Here's our budget pick from the HP Labor Day sale. This 11-inch Chromebook is a basic device, but a smart buy if you just need a cheap laptop for school work or the odd bit of browsing and admin work. Because it uses the less-demanding Chrome OS, it's able to perform better with basic components, and it offers a significant battery life of around 15 hours.

HP Pavilion x360: $779.99 $679.99 at HP

Save $100 – We think this is the top offer out of the various 2-in-1 laptops available in the HP Labor Day sale. It gives you a lot of performance for the price, thanks to the latest-generation Intel i5 processor and a whopping 16GB of RAM. Plus, you've got the added flexibility and functionality of a 14-inch full HD touchscreen that can be flipped around to use in tablet mode.

HP 14t: $549.99 $379.99 at HP

Save $170 – If you'd prefer a more budget-friendly Windows device that's not as basic as the Chromebook above, then this is a solid price for an entry-level laptop in the HP Labor Day sale. This one comes with 8GB of RAM when most cheaper options only include 4GB, so it will still maintain a decent level of performance during general use, light work, media streaming and more.

