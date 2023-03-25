Samsung's art-inspired Frame TV is up to $1,000 off - this weekend only

Samsung's massive weekend sale is live, and the top deal is up to $1,000 off Samsung's art-inspired Frame TV. That brings this 65-inch model down to $1,599.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,999.99) - that's the lowest price we've seen and $100 less than Best Buy and Amazon's current deal.



The stunning Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers a high-quality picture thanks to the QLED display, but the display can also transform into a beautiful piece of art.



While we've highlighted the 65-inch model, you can also snag massive savings on the 75-inch The Frame TV for $1,999.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,999.99) and the 85-inch display down to $3,299.99 (opens in new tab) (was $4,299.99). Samsung's weekend sale ends this Sunday, so time is running out to snag this beautiful display at a record-low price.

Samsung The Frame TV deal - lowest price

Samsung's best-selling The Frame QLED TV is on sale for $1,599.99 today, which is the lowest price you can find right now for the 65-inch model. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities. Ends Sunday.



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display, but the stylish set also transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You're also getting customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

More Samsung TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 85-inch model for $1,399.99. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Ranked as one of our best OLED TVs, the Samsung S95B is very impressive thanks to the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and its beautiful slim design. Today's deal from Samsung's sale brings this 65-inch model down to $1,799.99, which is the lowest price we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch Q70A QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung has this massive 85-inch QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99 thanks to today's whopping $1,600 discount. The QN70A Series delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant, lifelike colors thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Samsung's most powerful 4K processor. An 85-inch QLED display under $2,000 is unheard of, which makes this deal so rare.

