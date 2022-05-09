Quick – these rare Microsoft Surface Pro bundle deals are not to be missed

Microsoft has just discounted some of its most recent Surface devices once again, with savings of over $200 up for grabs. With these latest Surface Pro deals, you can get a Microsoft Surface and Surface Pro Keyboard bundle for the best price we've seen in a long time. This accessory is rarely reduced, so now's your chance to come away with a premium portable tablet/laptop hybrid for less.

With the first, you can pick up the Surface Pro Keyboard for only $50 (was $139.99) along with the latest Surface Pro 8. Together, that means a Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro Keyboard is $1,049.99 (was $1,339.98).

This device features a top-of-the-line spec for the price, including an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. That's all the power under the hood you could possibly need for general everyday use or a premium work device. Sure, it's pricier than many of the cheap laptop deals we see every week, but it's a top choice if you're able to invest in a smart, slick, and light all-purpose laptop that will last you for a long time.

For a slightly cheaper option, a similar bundle with a $50 Surface Pro Type Cover is available with the last generation Surface Pro 7+ tablet starting at $699.99 (was $929.98).

This device is more of a mid-range option with its Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. It's still a capable machine that offers excellent performance for everyday use, but you may find it starts to struggle with more involving jobs and multitasking. There is the option to pay an extra $100 to get the Surface Pro 7+ with a more powerful Intel i5 processor, which is a smart and good value for money move if you want to give your device a future-proofing boost.

Today's best Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (with Surface Pro Keyboard): $1,339.98 $1,099.99 at Microsoft

Save $239.99 – This is a big and rare saving on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro Keyboard bundle. These are well-built premium devices that come at a premium price, but for those looking to invest in a new laptop for work or everyday use that offers impressive performance and longevity, this latest deal is excellent value for money.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Surface Pro Type Cover): $929.98 $699.99 at Microsoft

Save $229 – For those looking to save a little money but still want to pick up one of Microsoft's devices, the last generation Surface Pro 7+ is still a worthwhile buy. The spec is solid but more budget-friendly, though do consider the option to upgrade the processor for $100 if you do more demanding work or lots of multitasking. This bundle also includes a massively discounted Type Cover – a must-have when using the device to work for extended periods.

What makes these offers worth highlighting is that Microsoft's range of tablets does not ship with a physical keyboard, so you usually have to add anywhere up to $150 to the price to get the much-needed accessory. We'd say it's almost necessary if you plan to do a lot of your work using the Surface Pro 8, as the digital keyboard is awkward and uncomfortable for extended use. It also doubles up as a cover for the screen, ensuring it's protected from dirt, scratches, and damage when not in use.

Not entirely sold on the Surface Pro? If you fancy one of Apple's premium ultrabooks instead, you can browse the latest cheap MacBook deals. And for some less expensive options, our weekly roundup of the best cheap Chromebook deals is where you'll want to look next. There should be more discounts on these types of devices in the upcoming Memorial Day sales and during Amazon Prime Day.