Quick - the new iPad Mini is $100 off at Best Buy and already sold out on Amazon

The excellent 2021 Apple iPad mini is just $399 today (opens in new tab) at Best Buy - that's a full $100 off the usual price and the cheapest yet for Apple's smallest tablet.

This is, all in all, a fantastic iPad deal and one that's already sold out on Amazon. The rival retailer listed this device at $399 on multiple colors last night and it was quickly snapped up. If you're interested, we'd definitely move quickly on this one.

While it's the smallest of Apple's range of tablets, the latest Apple iPad mini (opens in new tab) isn't to be underestimated. Not only does it feature the same beautiful squared-off modern design as the iPad Air (just scaled down), but a beautiful Liquid Retina display and speedy A15 Bionic chip mean it's more than capable of keeping up with the competition. At 8.3-inches, it's definitely on the smaller side but that's a distinct advantage if you require a tablet that's easy to take anywhere.

Overall, it's an amazing piece of kit and well worth a look if you're after a premium tablet at a fairly reasonable price. Coming a whole month before Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), today's price on the iPad mini is highly likely to be the best iPad deal (opens in new tab) we'll see until then - perhaps even a match for those on the big day itself.

Outside the US? Check out the best iPad deals in your region just below.

Apple iPad mini lowest price at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 2021: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

