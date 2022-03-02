Pay $1 a month for Paramount Plus thanks to its brilliant birthday deal

Can you believe it's been nearly a whole year since CBS All Access transformed into Paramount Plus? Well, it has, and to celebrate its first birthday, the streaming service has launched an extra special Paramount Plus deal - but you'll need to act fast!

The Paramount Plus cost for its Essential plan is now reduced to just $1 a month for your first three months, before going back up to its standard $4.99 rate. All you have to do is quote the discount code BIRTHDAY when you sign up.

Alternatively, you can opt for fewer ads and offline viewing with its Premium Plan. Down to only $2 a month until the fourth month, a massive 80% discount from its usual $9.99 rate.

Running for a limited time only - it ends on Tuesday, March 8 - scroll down to get the full details on this limited time only Paramount Plus deal.

Paramount Plus | $4.99 $1/pm for first 3 months

Celebrate Paramount Plus' first birthday and get a hugely discounted rate on your first 3 months when using the discount code BIRTHDAY. Bringing the Essential Plan down from $4.99 a month to just $1 for your first three months, you can go ad-free (aside from live TV) and watch shows offline with its Premium plan, costing $2 a month for the first three (down from $9.99 a month). Act fast, though, because the deal expires on March 7.

Note that this deal applies to the US only. In Canada and Latin American countries, you can get 50% off your first month instead.

What can I watch with a Paramount Plus subscription?

As well as being the place for much of CBS and Paramount's content, Paramount Plus introduces its very own Original series, including The Good Fight and Star Trek spin-offs, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. For Yellowstone fans, the first season of 1883 was also the exclusive place to stream episodes, as well as Gen-Z after that iCarly reunion.

For sporting fans, Paramount Plus shares the rights in conjunction with CBS Sports, for the Champions League live streaming, in addition to the Europa League, National Women's Soccer League and Italian Serie A action. And for basketball fans, it has a whole chunk of March Madness games, too.

With plenty coming up, too, dedicated fans can look forward to the Frasier reboot, a real-life action Dora the Explorer, as well as bringing to the small screen the video game franchise Halo in its very own TV series adaption on March 24.