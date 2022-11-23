Our favorite Black Friday OLED TV deal is back down to a record-low price

We've spotted some incredible Black Friday TV deals in the lead-up to Black Friday proper, and one of our favorite OLED displays just received a massive price drop at Best Buy. The brilliant LG A2 OLED TV is on sale and back down to a record-low price of $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $730 discount and one of the most affordable price tags on an OLED display, making it our favorite Black Friday TV deal.



The 48-inch LG A2 TV delivers a high-quality 4K image thanks to the OLED display coupled with LG's Alpha α7 Gen5 processor, which results in deep black and bright, bold colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, smart capabilities, and a magic remote that allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



Today's offer is a record-low price, and it's the cheapest OLED TV we've spotted in today's Black Friday TV deals. We don't expect the price to drop further during Best Buy's official Black Friday sale, so if you're after a reasonable price yet a full-featured OLED screen, we recommend grabbing this bargain today.

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy

Our Black Friday OLED TV deal is back at Best Buy - LG's 48-inch A2 OLED display is on sale for $569.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch Nano75 TV: was $649 now $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a 25% discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 55-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $499 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 – Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals has this stunning 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've seen for it. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65-inch U8H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking for a budget big-screen display in today's Black Friday TV deals, Best Buy has this 65-inch QLED display from Hisense for $899.99. You're getting 4K ULED and Quantum Dot technology with Mini-LED backlight panels for bright, bold colors that come to life, plus smart capabilities, a voice remote, and compatibility with the Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking to pick up a premium display ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy's early sale has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch XR-X90K 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Sony's X90K series TVs are its new mid-range LED-backlit models, and at just one cent under $1,000, this 65-incher is a deal not to be missed. The X90K models features full-array local dimming to create deep blacks, and they're also gamer-friendly with "Perfect for PlayStation 5" features like 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Jump on this Best Buy Black Friday deal before it's gone!

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $2,200 now $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's largest-size version of its AU8000 Crystal series 4K LED TV has again reached its lowest price, one that was last recorded in January of this year. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great Black Friday TV deal on a really big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,646.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Amazon has LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,646.99, thanks to a whopping $1,000+ discount. That's the best deal we've ever seen and a fantastic price for a premium 65-inch display. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $2,099.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals also include LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

