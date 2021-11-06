Nectar drops 25% off mattress and bedding sale to mark the clock change

Nectar’s annual flash is back to mark the end of Daylight Savings Time. So not only do you gain an hour of sleep this weekend, you’ll save 25% on everything at Nectar too. The event is live now and ends at 11.59pm on November 7, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to nab this early Black Friday mattress deal.

There’s up to $300 off the Memory Foam Mattress (now from $374), up to $400 off the Nectar Premier (from $674), and up to $500 off the Premier Copper cooling mattress (from $874). You couldn’t get money off the latter two recently (only free gifts), so now is the time to buy if you’ve been eyeing up a Premier model and don’t want to wait to see if a better Nectar Black Friday sale lands.

Nectar features highly in our best mattress guide, and previously it offered $100 off plus $399 of free gifts with a Memory Foam Mattress purchase, and up to $498 of gifts with the Premier or Premier Copper. You aren’t getting the added value of free bedding here, but the money off discounts are higher. You also get a 3650-night trial, plus a Forever Warranty.

Image Nectar Day Flash Sale: get 25% off everything at Nectar

Save up to $505 - This saving exists for 25 hours only, so you don’t have long. The largest savings are on the bigger ticket items like the cooling Premier Copper Mattress and The Nectar Bundle. But you can use the 25% discount on bedding and bed frames too, so there are some good savings on items we don't normally see reduced. View Deal

Image Nectar Memory Foam: was from $499 $374 at Nectar

Save up to $300 - This is a different saving to the $100 off plus $399 of free gifts spotted recently, but it is a bigger money off discount. The queen size is $674 (MSRP is now $899), so it's very well priced compared to other queen size competitors. We recommend the medium-firm Nectar for all sleepers and budgets – it's simply fantastic value. View Deal

Image Nectar Premier Copper: was from $1,299 $974 at Nectar

Save up to $500 - Outside of Cocoon by Sealy, this is one of the cheapest cooling mattresses you’ll find. The Premier Copper uses heat-conductive copper fibers to dissipate heat, so it's the better choice for hot sleepers. The queen size is now $1,274 (was $1,699), saving you $425, but that discount won’t stick around for long. View Deal

Nectar makes a growing range of other sleep products too, so of course you can use the 25% saving on bed frames, bedding and more. There’s a large $505 saving on The Nectar Bundle Cal king size, for example, and this gets you an all-foam mattress, a foundation (base), mattress protector, sheets and pillow(s).

If you’ve been after a weighted blanket to help you feel calmer in bed, then Nectar’s Serenity Weight Blanket is also 25% off, reducing the starting price to $112 (was $149), which is cheap anyway.

While we haven’t yet reviewed any of Nectar’s offerings for our best pillows guide, we like the sound of the adjustable Resident Pillow, designed with a quilted (and head cradling) memory foam outer shell. This one is reduced to $56 from $75.

The Nectar 25% off flash event ends at 11.59pm on November 7, so you don’t have long to jump on these savings. Don’t forget that the brand offers a market-leading 365-night risk free trial on its mattresses, so you’ll have an entire year to make sure it’s right for you.

This article is part of TechRadar's Sleep Week 2021 (running from Sunday 31 October to Sunday 7 November)

