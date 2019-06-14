Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 is $300 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may still be a month away, but that doesn't mean great deals won't pop up early. A strong discount has just popped up on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 that brings the price down substantially, with one model even falling below the $1,000 price point as a result.

See the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 for $300 off on Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is a sleek laptop the offers competitive speeds while remaining silent and lightweight. The keyboard that we already enjoyed in the first iteration of the Surface Laptop returns even better, as it has been made quieter.

The Amazon sale includes models packing Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors (CPUs). The Core i5 is an 8th-Gen Core i5-8250U quad-core with a 1.7GHz base clock and a boost up to 3.4GHz. The other variant packs a Core i7-8650U.

The Amazon deal offers $300 off the Surface Laptop 2 models with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage gets $339 off.

All of the models feature the same 13.5-inch Pixel Sense display, which is covered in sturdy Gorilla Glass 3, has a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 pixels, and features 10-point multi-touch. The display is productivity oriented with it's taller 3:2 aspect ratio (many laptops have a wider 16:9 aspect ratio). And, it's long-lasting battery is ready for long work days, boasting 5 hours and 36 minutes in our testing.

This deal is particularly appealing for the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as the $300 discount brings the price down to $999. This makes the machine, which could serve as an excellent student laptop, fit into a much more affordable price bracket.

And, if this deal is a sign of things to come, anyone on the hunt for a new computer will have some good chances in July when Amazon Prime Day gets into full swing.