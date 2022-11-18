Microsoft Black Friday deals: save almost £400 on a Surface Pro bundle

Microsoft has just launched its Black Friday sale and it features a number of deals across its range of popular laptop-tablet hybrids.

The latest Surface Pro 9 may have launched recently, but if you're interested in saving money on an equally capable device in this year's Black Friday deals, then a Surface Pro 7+ with a Type Cover keyboard is down to £958 (was £1,353.99) at the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab).

That's a huge saving of almost £400 off the usual price - and an even better deal when you consider that this comes with the almost necessary Type Cover accessory as part of the package. Without that, you'd have to make do with the on-screen keyboard, which isn't the easiest or most convenient option if you intend to use the Surface Pro for work or more involving tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover): was £1,353.99 now £958 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)

This is a solid price for an older but still capable Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. The fact that the saving applies to both the device and the Type Cover keyboard sweetens the deal, too. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming and more.

This version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's a solid mid-range spec that can comfortably handle all of your day-to-day computing, light work and business needs. We're especially glad to see 8GB of RAM at this price, which is fine for strong performance when multitasking.

Meanwhile, the 12.3-inch touchscreen is a clear and crisp display that supports high-end resolutions up to 2736 x 1824 for excellent image quality. A study kickstand and front-facing camera make the Surface Pro ideal for video calls from anywhere, too. It also helps that the device is light, so it's easy to take with you anywhere.

Just a small word of warning about that portability, though. Microsoft suggests that battery life is up to 15 hours on a single charge, but in our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, we found that it often fell below this mark and lasted anywhere between 4 - 8 hours.

Still, this is a solid option this Black Friday one of the best Surface Pro deals we've seen in months.