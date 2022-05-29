The best Memorial Day sales and deals 2022

1. Best deals
2. Under $50
3. TV deals
4. Home and kitchen
5. Home supplies
6. Furniture deals
7. Mattress deals
8. Appliance deals
9. Patio and outdoor deals
10. Laptop deals
11. Apple deals
12. Groceries
The Memorial Day sales weekend is still going strong as we head into Sunday. Stock levels for everything from tech and appliances to patio furniture and grills appear high across all the major retailers, and there are thousands of Memorial Day deals to browse this morning.
We're continually searching the Memorial Day sales this weekend to bring you the biggest discounts as soon as they drop. You'll find our pick of the best retailers to browse below, followed by the hottest discounts on everything from AirPods to air purifiers, inflatable pools and beyond.
Getting the best value for money is more important than ever as inflation continues to drive up prices, so for each deal we've provided some handy analysis to help you decide whether the offer is right for you. And you'll find a section dedicated to offers under $50 as well.
So what's happening right now? As we wake up this morning, the best deals we're seeing in the Memorial Day sales are still on TVs (you can follow our Memorial Day TV sales live blog for the latest news) and mattresses. The Memorial Day mattress sales tend to be the last time you can make a big saving before November, so they're worth considering if you need a new bed now.
But there are also hundreds of dollars off major appliances, home items and outdoor furniture. Here's our pick of the very best Memorial Day sales on Sunday morning.
Memorial Day sales 2022: quick links
- Amazon: 50% off vacuums, clothing, appliances, and more (opens in new tab)
- Apple: up to $800 off iPads, the Apple Watch, iPhone, and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $400 off major appliances from Samsung, LG, and Maytag (opens in new tab)
- Dell: cheap laptops starting at $244.99 (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $499 in free accessories (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: up to $600 off major appliances, tools, and patio furniture (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: 40% off patio furniture, lawnmowers, and major appliances (opens in new tab)
- Linenspa: top-rated budget mattress from $129 at Amazon
- Macy's: 60% off couches, beds, and patio furniture (opens in new tab)
- Mattress Firm: mattress deals starting at $199.99 (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Sleep: $100 off mattresses + $499 in free accessories (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: up to 70% off everything + free shipping (opens in new tab)
- Patio furniture: outdoor furniture and decor starting at $9.99 (opens in new tab)
- Saatva: save $350 on luxury mattresses (opens in new tab) - exclusive deal
- Samsung: up to $400 off washers and dryers, dishwashers and ranges (opens in new tab)
- Target: 30% off outdoor furniture and decor (opens in new tab)
- TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 40% off patio & garden, TVs, appliances, and mattresses (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: patio furniture sets starting at $399 (opens in new tab)
Memorial Day sales: 20 best deals this weekend
Memorial Day sale: Under $50
Memorial Day sale: TV deals
- Amazon: save up to $700 off brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: 4K TVs starting at just $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $4,000 off 8K and 4K TVs (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: smart TVs from $99.99 (opens in new tab)
Memorial Day sale: home and kitchen deals
- Amazon: air fryers, coffee makers, and blenders starting at $12.99 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to $150 on Ninja blenders and air fryers (opens in new tab)
- Robot vacuums: save up to $150 on upright and robot vacuums
- Shark: upright vacuums from Shark and Bissell starting at $69.99
- Walmart: microwaves, coffee makers, and toasters from $19.99 (opens in new tab)
Air fryers
Blenders
Coffee makers
More small appliance deals
Upright vacuums
Robot vacuums
Memorial Day sale: Household supplies
Memorial Day sales: furniture deals
- Amazon: furniture and mattress deals for the whole home (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: couches, recliners, beds, and more from $49.99 (opens in new tab)
- Target: up to 30% off patio furniture, decor, rugs, and more (opens in new tab)
Memorial Day sales: mattress deals
- Amazon: cheap mattress deals starting at $129 (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $499 in free accessories (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Sleep: $100 off mattresses + $499 in free accessories (opens in new tab)
Memorial Day sales: major appliance deals
- Best Buy: $400 off Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: up to $400 off refrigerators and laundry packages (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $1,000 in savings on refrigerators, vacuums, and more (opens in new tab)
Memorial Day sales: Patio and Outdoor deals
- Amazon: hoses, grills, lawnmowers, and more from $24.99 (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: up to 40% off grills and accessories (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: up to 40% off pool and water toys (opens in new tab)
Memorial Day sales: laptop deals
- Amazon - the best prices on Apple laptops, plus cheap Windows options
- Best Buy - cheap Chromebooks and laptops starting at just $99
- Dell - excellent work laptops and budget Windows machines on sale
- Walmart - Chromebooks for under $99, plus mid-range Windows laptops
Memorial Day sales: Apple deals
- Amazon: record-low prices on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more (opens in new tab)
- Apple: trade-in offers on Apple's latest and greatest devices (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $800 off iPads, the Apple Watch, iPhone, and more (opens in new tab)
Memorial Day sales: Groceries
When is Memorial Day 2022?
Memorial Day is an American federal holiday that always falls on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
The 2022 Memorial Day holiday falls on Monday, May 30, with the long weekend kicking off on Friday, May 27.
Memorial Day sales: FAQs
When do Memorial Day sales start?
We'll start to see some Memorial Day sales pop up at the beginning of May, but most official offers will start the week before the official day, kicking off on Monday, May 23.
All sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Memorial Day. We'll be updating this guide with any early offers, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest updates.
Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?
Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, you can find discounts on outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, planters, lawnmowers, and gardening tools from retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Other popular categories include major appliances, furniture, kitchen devices, and vacuums from Best Buy and Amazon.
Memorial Day is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses, with popular brands like Casper, Nectar, and Temper-Pedic participating in sitewide sales with some of the best offers you'll find all year.
If you're not interested in home items, Memorial Day sales also offer tech bargains with impressive discounts on laptops from Dell and HP and cheap TV deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.
Is Memorial Day a good time to shop for deals?
Is Memorial Day a good time to shop for deals? The answer depends on what you're looking to buy. If you want to save on big-ticket items like furniture, major appliances, mattresses, and outdoor items like grills and lawnmowers - then you can count on Memorial Day sales to offer record-low prices on these items with some of the best offers you'll find all year. Retailers are delivering their best deals of the year to kick off their summer sale season.
If you're after tech bargains, outside of cheap TV sales and laptops from retailers like HP and Dell, you typically aren't going to find the best deals during Memorial Day, and you might be better off waiting till Amazon Prime Day to score a decent discount.
You can see more mattress bargains with our roundup of the best Memorial Day mattress sales from brands like Purple, DreamCloud, and more.
You can also browse our Memorial Day TV sales roundup and today's best Memorial Day appliance sales.