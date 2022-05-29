The best Memorial Day sales and deals 2022

The Memorial Day sales weekend is still going strong as we head into Sunday. Stock levels for everything from tech and appliances to patio furniture and grills appear high across all the major retailers, and there are thousands of Memorial Day deals to browse this morning.

We're continually searching the Memorial Day sales this weekend to bring you the biggest discounts as soon as they drop. You'll find our pick of the best retailers to browse below, followed by the hottest discounts on everything from AirPods to air purifiers, inflatable pools and beyond.

Getting the best value for money is more important than ever as inflation continues to drive up prices, so for each deal we've provided some handy analysis to help you decide whether the offer is right for you. And you'll find a section dedicated to offers under $50 as well.

So what's happening right now? As we wake up this morning, the best deals we're seeing in the Memorial Day sales are still on TVs (you can follow our Memorial Day TV sales live blog for the latest news) and mattresses. The Memorial Day mattress sales tend to be the last time you can make a big saving before November, so they're worth considering if you need a new bed now.

But there are also hundreds of dollars off major appliances, home items and outdoor furniture. Here's our pick of the very best Memorial Day sales on Sunday morning.

Memorial Day sales: 20 best deals this weekend

Memorial Day sale: Under $50

Memorial Day sale: TV deals

Memorial Day sale: home and kitchen deals

Air fryers

Blenders

Coffee makers

More small appliance deals

Upright vacuums

Robot vacuums

Memorial Day sale: Household supplies

Memorial Day sales: furniture deals

Memorial Day sales: mattress deals

Memorial Day sales: major appliance deals

Memorial Day sales: Patio and Outdoor deals

Memorial Day sales: laptop deals

Memorial Day sales: Apple deals

Memorial Day sales: Groceries

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is an American federal holiday that always falls on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.



The 2022 Memorial Day holiday falls on Monday, May 30, with the long weekend kicking off on Friday, May 27.

Memorial Day sales: FAQs

When do Memorial Day sales start?

We'll start to see some Memorial Day sales pop up at the beginning of May, but most official offers will start the week before the official day, kicking off on Monday, May 23.



All sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Memorial Day. We'll be updating this guide with any early offers, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest updates.

Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?

Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, you can find discounts on outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, planters, lawnmowers, and gardening tools from retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Other popular categories include major appliances, furniture, kitchen devices, and vacuums from Best Buy and Amazon.

Memorial Day is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses, with popular brands like Casper, Nectar, and Temper-Pedic participating in sitewide sales with some of the best offers you'll find all year.



If you're not interested in home items, Memorial Day sales also offer tech bargains with impressive discounts on laptops from Dell and HP and cheap TV deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Is Memorial Day a good time to shop for deals?

Is Memorial Day a good time to shop for deals? The answer depends on what you're looking to buy. If you want to save on big-ticket items like furniture, major appliances, mattresses, and outdoor items like grills and lawnmowers - then you can count on Memorial Day sales to offer record-low prices on these items with some of the best offers you'll find all year. Retailers are delivering their best deals of the year to kick off their summer sale season.



If you're after tech bargains, outside of cheap TV sales and laptops from retailers like HP and Dell, you typically aren't going to find the best deals during Memorial Day, and you might be better off waiting till Amazon Prime Day to score a decent discount.



You can see more mattress bargains with our roundup of the best Memorial Day mattress sales from brands like Purple, DreamCloud, and more.



You can also browse our Memorial Day TV sales roundup and today's best Memorial Day appliance sales.