It's never been a better time to buy an Apple Watch - prices starting at just $219

If you want to get your hands (or wrist) on the best-selling Apple Watch, it's a fantastic time to purchase the smartwatch, thanks to impressive discounts at Amazon. The retailer has the 2022 Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch 8 on sale right now, with prices starting at just $219.



Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 8, is marked down to $329 (was $399), which is just $8 shy of the lowest-ever price. The Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy thanks to health and safety features such as crash and fall detection and a temperature sensor that provides helpful insights into your health. The Apple Watch also includes an Always-On display, activity and sleep tracking, an ECG app, and all-day battery life.

If you're looking for the cheapest smartwatch deal, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic buy, on sale for $219, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. While the 2022 SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch includes an improved chip with faster performance and all the basic Apple Watch features. These include heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, and the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

If you want a Cellular plan with your smartwatch, you'll also find the Apple Watch 8 and SE models on sale with offers listed out below. All of today's deals from Amazon include impressive discounts, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

You can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 at Amazon right now. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 41mm), 2022: was $329 now $299 at Amazon

If you want LTE connectivity with your smartwatch, Amazon has the 2022 Apple Watch SE with cellular on sale for $299 - $30 more than the record-low price we briefly saw in March. An Apple Watch with a cellular plan means you can text, call, get directions, and play music without your iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), 2022: was $399 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now and just $8 more than the record-low price.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm), 2022: was $499 now $429 at Amazon

Amazon also has the Apple Watch 8 with cellular on sale for $429. That's the best deal we've seen this year and $40 more than the lowest-ever price. An Apple Watch with a cellular plan means you can text, call, get directions, and play music without your iPhone nearby.

