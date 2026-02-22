Long before laptops became thin metal slabs you could slip into a backpack, portable computing meant something very different - in the early 1980s, portability was measured less by weight than by the simple fact that a machine could be moved from one desk to another at all.

The Toshiba T100, announced at CES 1982 in Las Vegas, was a revolutionary Japanese system that tried to bridge desktop power with emerging ideas about mobile computing, even if it arrived in a literal briefcase.

The T100 was different because it didn’t look or behave like the home computers that dominated the early microcomputer boom. Although Toshiba described the T100 as “typewriter-size,” a 1982 issue of InfoWorld observed that because its “LCD fits on top of the keyboard and CPU, which are combined into one unit” it was actually smaller than that.

This was a big deal at a time when most business systems still required multiple bulky components.

Designed for serious business use

The concept was unquestionably ambitious. The T100 could use either a traditional CRT or a liquid-crystal-display output “the size of the palm of your hand,” a feature that felt futuristic in 1982.

John Rehfeld, vice-president and general manager of Toshiba America’s information systems division, told InfoWorld, “This may be the first personal computer offering the liquid-crystal-display output.”

That tiny LCD, which mounted onto the unit, hinted at modern portable thinking long before the term laptop became standard.

Underneath the compact casing sat hardware designed for serious business use. The system ran on the CP/M operating system and included 64K RAM — respectable specifications for its era. Rehfeld described the machine not just as a personal computer but as a network-capable office tool.

“For not much more money [than a dumb terminal], you can have a computer on your desk that will tie into a network, have electronic mail, access to a corporate data base and still do word processing,” he told InfoWorld.

The T100 was viewed a productivity machine rather than a hobbyist toy.

Portable, sort of

The February 1983 issue of Popular Science described the coming “tidal wave of new Japanese desk-top computers,” including the T100. The magazine details the system’s internal hardware, including a Z-80A processor, 32KB of ROM, and expandable memory, and its impressive graphical abilities.

Paired with Toshiba’s optional color monitor, the T100 delivered “excellent eight-color resolution: 640 by 200 dots,” a level of capability aimed squarely at professional users.

The portability angle, though, was the real talking point. Popular Science noted that an optional compact LCD panel could present six or eight lines of text, offering a practical — if rather limited — way to use the system without a full desktop display.

This was portability defined by compromise: smaller screens and modular add-ons instead of integrated mobile convenience.

The 18 July 1983 issue of InfoWorld reported that the system was no longer the “T100 personal computer”, but rather the “Toshiba T100 portable machine”, explicitly chasing the emerging portable-computer market.

The package sounded almost surreal by modern standards. A complete setup included “a seven-pound typewriter-keyboard computer, 300-baud modem, liquid-crystal display (LCD), RAM pack, cables and briefcase,” retailing for roughly $1600.

Existing T100 owners could upgrade their machines by purchasing portability starter kits from $570-$795 (the latter with the modem).

Altogether, the system weighed 25 pounds.

While today’s ultralight laptops can weigh as low as 1.5 pounds, within the context of 1983, this was cutting-edge mobility.

You could carry your computer, modem, and display to another location, which was a significant step forward when most office machines never left their desks.

Closer to office equipment

The inclusion of a modem made it even more forward-looking. Portable telecommunications were still novel, and Toshiba clearly envisioned professionals connecting to corporate systems while on the move.

The machine’s keyboard also played a large role in its identity. Unlike later membrane-based portable systems, the T100 used a full mechanical typewriter-style layout with 89 keys, including cursor controls and programmable function keys.

It felt closer to office equipment than consumer electronics, strengthening its business-first character.

Still, the T100 wasn’t perfect. InfoWorld pointed out that unlike competitors such as the AA battery-powered Radio Shack Model 100, the Toshiba relied entirely on AC power, limiting its true portability. In many ways it was a transportable desktop — powerful and modular but dependent on mains electricity.

Even so, the T100 represents an important evolutionary step in computing history. It blended desktop functionality, early LCD experimentation, communications hardware, and a compact mechanical keyboard into a system that challenged the expectations of the day about what a personal computer could look like.

It arrived before laptops had a defined shape, before portability meant all-day battery life, and before mobile computing became ordinary.

Seen today, the idea of lugging about a 25-pound computer in a suitcase feels almost absurd. But in the early 1980s, Toshiba’s T100 offered something genuinely new: the possibility that your computer could travel with you at all.

