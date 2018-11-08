The best Huawei Mate 20 Lite deals in November 2018

Huawei has really performed this year, releasing some incredible phones. But the issue with these flagship devices is that they are still carrying rather large price tags. That's where the Huawei Mate 20 Lite comes in. This phone is Huawei's answer to the large price tags its other phones have to carry. So if you want a mid-range phone for a affordable price, look no further - we've collected up all the best mate 20 Lite deals right here..

So what makes the Huawei Mate 20 Lite so good? Well for one it has a lovely display. You get a large, good quality 6.3-inch screen with a decent resolution. It also has a pretty good battery life and dual front cameras.

Realistically, the phone isn't going to win awards (unlike, say, Huawei's P20 and P20 Pro ) , take the perfect photo or last for hours on end but for the price you are paying you are getting an all round great value smartphone.

And we've found all the best Huawei Mate 20 Lite deals you can order, offering a diverse range of data, upfront cost and monthly charges. So use our price comparison below as we populate all the deals as they land, or scroll further down the page to get our thoughts on the Mate 20 Lite.

Showing 2 of 2 deals ? Sort By Recommended Huawei Mate 20 Lite 1 Shipping from Free $380.82 View Huawei Mate 20 Lite 2 No price information Check Walmart

EE's incredible Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Nintendo Switch deal

Huawei Mate 20 Lite and a free Nintendo Switch with 10GB of data for £43 a month This is by far one of the best deals on the Mate 20 Lite Pro right now. Not only do you get an ample data limit of 10GB but you also get a FREE Nintendo Switch! This EE offer is the kind of massive deal you would be seeing on the long awaited Black Friday but a few weeks early. Deal must end on November 19View Deal

Unlocked Huawei Mate 20 Lite SIM-free deals

We've included our price comparison below for unlocked SIM-free Huawei Mate 20 Lite handsets in case you want to buy one upfront. You can expect prices in the £300-400 mark if you plan to buy upfront.

If you are the kind of person who loves a good saving and like to get your money's worth then this could help you to save over going for a contract. That's because there are always some excellent SIM only deals knocking around that you can combine with the handset. So double check what the lowest overall cost over two years could be before you settle.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite review in brief

A mid-range phone with a low end price

Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Rear camera: 20MP | OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3750mAh | Weight: 172g

Stylish design

Strong display

decent battery life

CPU is very mid-range

AI camera feels unrefined

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is a great combination of all the features a phone needs: a strong battery, a good camera, a sleek looking design and a nice screen.

Unlike Huawei's more advanced models, you won't be spending huge amounts on this phone and therefore will be getting a far cheaper deal here. Yes it won't match them on any of the high end specs or provide anything revolutionary but it is still a modern smartphone with all the features you should expect.

A big plus for the Mate 20 Lite is its AI camera. While it is a little unrefined and can struggle sometimes it is a really interesting approach and can provide some great improvements to your photos. It will decipher your camera feed and adjust to lighting and it's surrounding conditions, pretty smart for a mid-range phone.

Read TechRadar's full Huawei Mate 20 Lite review