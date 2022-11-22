Get the Garmin Fenix 7 at its cheapest-ever price in the Walmart Black Friday deals

The Garmin Fenix 7 hasn't even been out for a year, but it’s already receiving discounts. Normally, the watch is priced at a hefty $699.99, with its Solar charging and bigger 7X editions coming in at significantly more expensive again. However, it’s now priced at an attractive $599.99 (opens in new tab) in the Walmart Black Friday sales event, its lowest-ever price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for more Garmin Fenix 7 deals in your region).
It’s an incredible fitness watch, and worthy of picking up in the Black Friday Garmin deals. It's got an always-on 1.3-inch display, all of the smarts found on Garmin’s premium watches (including body battery and the new Training Readiness scores). It's also rugged enough to withstand any adventure you can throw at it, and boasts up to 40 days of battery life. In our Garmin Fenix 7 review, we gave it four-and-a-half stars, making this watch a solid pick.
Check out the deal in full below
Get the Garmin Fenix 7 deal here:
Garmin Fenix 7: was
$699.99 now $599.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
This is an incredible watch, and it's now the cheapest its ever been. Although this isn’t the solar charging model, the battery life is still incredible, and it gets all of Garmin’s latest tools. Body Battery helps monitor your energy levels, you can plan runs and rides with Multi-Band GNSS, and the health tracking features are Garmin’s best.
Amazon has gone one step further. For just an extra $5, it bundles the Garmin Fenix 7 in with a selection of accessories.
Garmin Fenix 7 bundle: was
$704.99 now $604.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You can save another $100 here, as the brilliant fitness watch comes stocked with a Signature Series watch stand, charging cable and microfiber cloth. It’s a nice addition for an extra $5, and the saving is identical.
Why get this Garmin deal?
We weren’t expecting any kind of significant discount on the Garmin Fenix 7 because it had just come out this year, and current models normally don’t get large price cuts: that tends to be reserved for previous models as they get shafted to make room for this year’s crop.
However, this is deals season, and the Black Friday smartwatch deals often mean excellent price cuts where you least expect them. The triple-figure discount on the Garmin Fenix 7 brings it nicely into the price range of other, slightly more mid-range watches in Garmin’s stable such as the Forerunner 955. Even the Forerunner 955 Solar, a fan-favorite, caps out at around 24 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, so it can’t quite measure up to the Fenix 7’s incredible staying power.
