Get a 55-inch OLED TV for a stunningly-low price of $749 in epic March Madness TV deal

March Madness TV deals are starting to drop with the big tournament just weeks away, and we've just spotted an incredible price on a premium OLED display. Walmart has LG's 55-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of $749 (opens in new tab) thanks to today's massive $1,250 discount.



The LG A2 is ranked in the number two spot for TechRadar's best OLED TVs, and today's discount from Walmart drops the 55-inch model to a record low. An OLED display at this price is unheard of, making this offer one of the best early March Madness TV deals we've spotted. To see the price, you must add the TV to your cart, and there's a maximum of one purchase per person.

Early March Madness TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG A2 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $749 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Today's best March Madness TV deal is LG's 55-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for just $749. That's an incredible deal for an OLED display and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and shows. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

The LG A2 TV delivers a high-quality 4K image thanks to the OLED display coupled with LG's Alpha α7 Gen5 processor, which results in deep blacks and bright, bold colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like picture experience, plus smart capabilities and a magic remote that allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



See more of today's best March Madness TV sales below, which include a range of features and prices starting at just $379.99.

More early March Madness TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,599 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The LG C2 OLED TV is rated as our best TV, and Walmart has this brilliant 65-inch model on sale for $1,599. That's a whopping $500 discount and a new record-low price. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review, the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $549.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A big-screen budget option is this Insignia 65-inch F30 Series TV on sale for just $379.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV comes with the Fire operating system for easy streaming and an Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a massive display in today's March Madness TV deals, Best Buy has the LG 86-inch QNED TV on sale for $1,799.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming. All for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for an 86-inch TV.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch X75K 4K HDR LED Google TV: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has Sony's 55-inch X75K Series TV marked down to $449 - a great price for a mid-size display from a reputable brand. You're getting Sony’s 4K Processor X1 for rich color and deep contrasts and the Google ecosystem, which includes the Google Assistant and smart capabilities for seamless streaming from your favorite apps.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.