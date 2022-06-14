Get a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just $799 today at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was already at its cheapest ever price at Amazon this week after it dropped to $799. Today, that deal is now even better, as the retailer has an upgraded 256GB model for the same price (opens in new tab).

Yep, that's a full saving of $250 - and you get an expanded storage version for the same price as the baseline 128GB variant. If you've been on the hunt for an Android flagship then know this is easily the best deal yet on the middle child of the latest Galaxy S22 series.

It's perhaps this middle child status that means the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is often overlooked in comparison to its siblings. It's essentially an upscaled version of the standard Galaxy S22, with the same chip and camera but at a higher price. Is it worth the upcharge? In our eyes - definitely, if you like a bigger screen that is.

Having a larger 6.6-inch display versus the 6.1 on the standard S22 gives the Plus a real edge if you're the type who's constantly streaming on your device. Of course, it's a less palm-friendly device overall, but a super speedy Snapdragon processor, 120Hz refresh rate, and expanded battery mean the Galaxy S22 Plus is up there with the best phones you can buy right now. Getting a 256GB model for this price is an absolute bargain in our eyes, too, since you'll have tons of space to store files, apps, and high-resolution video if you're a keen mobile videographer.

Outside the US? Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals in your region below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deal at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (256GB, unlocked): $1,049

$799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 and pick up a free 256GB upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus today at Amazon. With a fantastic 120Hz AMOLED display, excellent camera system, and speedy Snapdragon chip, this one is a great pick if you're looking for a high-end Android flagship. Today's price at Amazon is easily the lowest yet and a deal that's not to be missed.

