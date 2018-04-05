Flipkart Apple Week: Best deals on iPhones

E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced the Apple Week sale offering attractive discounts, cashbacks on EMI transactions and up to 50% buyback value on Apple iPhones, including the recently launched iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8.

While the discounts are available for all customers, only ICICI Bank Credit card holders can get a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on Apple products. Additionally, customers can get 1-year buyback guarantee by paying an additional Rs 149. The Apple Week sale began on 3 April and will end on 9 April.

Buy Apple iPhone X @ Rs. 79,999 on Flipkart Apple's current flagship, the iPhone X is currently available for Rs 79,999 and comes with cashback of Rs 10,000 for ICICI Bank credit card holders. The 256GB variant of the device is available for Rs 94,890 and this variant also comes with a cashback of Rs 10,000.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus @ Rs. 63,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 8 Plus has received a discount of Rs 9,001 and the 64GB variant of the device is currently available for Rs 63,999. Apart from the discount, the device also comes with a cashback of Rs 8,000 for ICICI Bank Credit card holders, bringing down the effective price to Rs 55,999.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 @ Rs. 54,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 8 64GB internal storage variant has received a discount of Rs 9,001 and the device is now available for Rs 54,999. After the cashback of Rs 8,000 for ICICI Bank credit card holders, the device will be available at an effective price of Rs 46,999.

Buy Apple iPhone 7 Plus @ Rs. 56,999 on Flipkart Apart from the latest iPhones, Flipkart is also offering older iPhones in the Apple Week. The iPhone 7 Plus comes with a discount of Rs. 2,001 and is currently available for Rs 56,999. ICICI Bank Credit card holders will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on EMI transactions, bringing down the effective price to Rs 52,999.

Buy Apple iPhone 7 @ Rs. 41,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 7 32GB storage variant has received a discount of Rs 7,001 and is currently available for Rs 41,999. Additionally, it comes with a cashback of Rs 4,000 for ICICI Bank Credit card EMI transactions, bringing down the effective price to Rs 37,999.

Buy Apple iPhone 6S Plus @ Rs. 38,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 6S Plus has received a discount of Rs 10,001 and is currently available for Rs 38,999. Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000 for ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing down the effective price to Rs 36,999.

Buy Apple iPhone 6S @ Rs. 32,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 6S is currently available for Rs 32,999 on Flipkart after a discount of Rs 7,001. The customers who purchase this device using an ICICI Bank Credit card will get a cashback of Rs 3,000, bringing down the effective price to Rs 29,999.

Buy Apple iPhone 6 @ Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 6 is available for Rs 24,999, after a discount of Rs 4,501. The device comes with a cashback of Rs 2,000 for EMI transactions done using ICICI Bank Credit card.