Best DSLR cameras under Rs 50,000 in India in February 2018

So you’ve been bitten by the photography bug and are looking for the best DSLR cameras under Rs 50,000 in India?

Fret not, companies like Canon, Nikon etc are offering some very good DSLR cameras under Rs 50,000, with some good bundled kit lens to get you started.

At some point, many of us wish we could take a decent quality picture, with perfect framing and focus. To start off, some of us started clicking photos with phones, and honestly, the rate at which smartphone cameras have improved is quite impressive.

However, nothing beats a dedicated camera when it comes to photography, not even the latest smartphones.

Decent quality DSLR cameras start at around the Rs 25,000 mark from companies like Canon and Nikon. For a beginner, these mid-range cameras are good to test waters with.

However, once you move into the enthusiast category, these mid-range DSLRs may not suffice and you may want to look for some high-end options.

You can get several great DSLR cameras under Rs 50,000 in India these days – often, you can score a great deal after discounts and cashbacks. Let’s take a look at some of these options to help you decide.

Nikon D5600

Modest upgrade to D5500

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon DX | Screen: 3.2-inch articulating touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Touchscreen interface

Decent AF system

1080p video

SnapBridge needs work

Arguably the best DSLR camera under Rs 50,000, the Nikon D5600 offers great bang for your buck. It features a 24.2MP CMOS sensor and the EXPEED 4 processor which give you improved autofocus, lesser noise and more details.

The D5600 is a mid-range DX format camera that offers an ISO range of 100-25600 along with 5 frames per second burst shooting. Nikon has also thrown in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC support for quick and effortless connectivity. If you are looking for a DSLR under Rs 50,000 keep an eye out for this one.

Read the full review: Nikon D5600

Canon EOS 800D

Solid mid-level DSLR

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3-inch articulating touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 6fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

User-friendly interface

Impressive image quality

Lacks 4K video

Plastic finish

The EOS 800D comes with a 24.2MP CMOS sensor backed by dual pixel autofocus and Digic 7 processor. With 45 focus points and a 1.6x focal length multiplier, the Canon EOS 800D can focus in as little as 0.03 seconds.

This compact DSLR from Canon supports 6 frames per second shooting and comes with a 3-inch display. Canon has included support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity options.

Read the full review: Canon EOS 800D

Nikon D5500

Decent camera for beginners

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon DX | Screen: 3.2-inch articulating touchscreen, 1,036,800 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Built-in Wi-Fi

Touch screen

Slow focusing in Live View

Another mid-range DX format option from Nikon, the D5500 was launched in 2015 but continues to offer good value for money.

Featuring a 24MP CMOS sensor and support for ISO up to 25600, the D5500 can also shoot subjects in 3D. This camera offers a shutter speed of up to 1/4000 sec, and comes with a 3.2-inch display.

Read the full review: Nikon D5500

Sony Alpha A68

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Sony A-mount | Screen: 2.7-inch articulating touchscreen, 460,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 8fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Value for money

High-quality electronic viewfinder

Poor quality LCD screen

Over-sensitive shutter release

Offering a slightly better feature set, the Sony Alpha A68 comes with a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS sensor. The Alpha A68 has a BIONZ X processor that processes at three times the speed compared to its predecessor.

Additionally, it also has another trick up its sleeve – while the other cameras in the list offer 3D subject tracking, the Alpha A68 supports 2D, 3D and 4D tracking.

It also offers up to 8 frames per second shooting with autofocus tracking, 79-point phase detection autofocus and an Indian colour profile, optimised for the local environment.

Read the full review: Sony Alpha A68

Canon EOS 750D

One of the best mid-level DSLR

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Canon EF mount | Screen: 3-inch articulating touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Vari-angle touchscreen

In built Wi-Fi and NFC

Can't quite match the D5600 in detail resolution

The Canon EOS 750D features a 24.2MP CMOS sensor along with DIGIC 6 image processor that promises to deliver high quality images as compared to other mid-range DSLRs.

It has 19-point all cross type AF system and Hybrid CMOS III AF system which offers rapid auto focusing in Live View. The camera also comes with in-built Wi-Fi and NFC support that allows users to connect the camera to their smartphone or tablet.

Read the full review: Canon EOS 750D

Canon EOS 200D

Small, light and easy to use

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Canon EF mount | Screen: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

User-friendly interface

Very good image quality

No 4K video

9-point AF system

The Canon EOS 200D comes with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and Digic 7 image processing engine which delivers good quality images to the user.

The dual pixel CMOS AF allows users to achieve fast autofocus with the continuous shooting speed of 3.5fps during Live View and video. Further, it can deliver impressive videos in full HD quality at 60fps.

In addition to this, you now get crisp images in low lighting conditions as the camera offers an ISO speed of up to 25600.

The camera also sports a 3-inch touchscreen LCD monitor and has a user-friendly interface which comes handy for first time users.

Read the full review: Canon EOS 200D