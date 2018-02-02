Best DSLRs under Rs 30,000 in February 2018

There was a time when passion for photography was limited to those with a professional camera. There was a change in the trend soon after the emergence of social media platforms, and the ever growing demand for photography equipment.

A smartphone camera nowadays, of which the Google's Pixel is a good example, can do a fair job when it comes to good-looking or high-quality pictures. But if you want to pursue photography in detail, a DSLR is a better choice to learn the nitty gritties.

Since DSLRs are quite an investment, we suggest you to start with a budget DSLR. Polishing your skills on an entry-level DSLR and then switching to a high-end/costly DSLR is a better call. Moreover, there are a few good options under Rs 30,000 that you can start with.

To help you pick some of the best DSLRs under Rs. 30,000, we have listed 5 best in that budget.

1. Nikon D3400

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon DX | Screen type: 3-inch, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Superb battery life

Easy to use

No touch screen

No microphone port

The Nikon D3400 succeeds the company’s other beginner-level DSLR – D3300. It is considered as one of the best choices for beginners with easy to use functions and quality results.

It comes with an in-built Guide Mode, which teaches the user the art of clicking great pictures with ease. The camera also delivers accurate colours and fine details with the help of a reliable 24.2 megapixel sensor.

Nikon has added the SnapBridge feature to this camera which allows users to transfer the images to their smart devices via a constant Bluetooth Low Energy connection. You can also access the images using this connection even if the camera is switched off. Nikon D3400 is a feature-rich camera worth buying if you are a first-time DSLR user.

Read the full review: Nikon D3400

2. Canon EOS 1300D

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 18MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen type: 3-inch, 920,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 3fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner

High resolution screen

Wi-Fi and NFC

Fixed screen

Slow focusing in live view

While Nikon offers the SnapBridge feature for transferring files to smart devices, the Canon EOS 1300D comes with in-built Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. In fact, that is the highlight of this camera which sets it apart from its predecessor - the Canon EOS 1200D.

Besides this, the camera is also equipped with an upgraded image processor-DIGIC 4+, and has a better screen resolution of 920k dots. It sticks to its promise of delivery fine image quality and captures well saturated and detaieled pictures.

Read the full review: Canon EOS 1300D

3. Nikon D5200

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Nikon F mount | Screen type: 3-inch, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Articulating screen

Good interface

Lacks touchscreen

Few direct controls

The Nikon D5200 stands third in our list. It is an alternate to the Nikon D5300 at a much better price.

The quality of images with its 24.1-megapixel sensor is good for the price it comes at, and the EXPEED 3 image processing engine does a good job of enhancing images much more.

Its 2016-pixel RGB sensor aids for accurate scene brightness and colour information. Additionally, the camera has a wide ISO range of 100-6400 which can be further extended up to Hi-2 ISO 25600, thus, it allows for quality images in almost any lighting condition.

Those who love capturing fast-moving objects will appreciate the camera as it features a continuous moving speed of 5fps.

Overall, the Nikon D5200 is a good camera for beginners with its articulating screen combined with a simple interface.

Read the full review: Nikon D5200

4. Pentax K-500

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 16.3MP | Lens mount: Pentax KAF2 | Screen type: 3-inch, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Excellent image quality

100 percent viewfinder coverage

No focus point display in viewfinder

Last but not the least, comes the Pentax K-500 camera which features a 16-megapixel high performing sensor which delivers promising image quality when paired with the PRIME M image processing engine.

The K-500 shows that an entry-level DSLR doesn't have to compromise features or control. Excellent image quality and build further enhances the camera's appeal, as does the 100%-coverage viewfinder.

While the camera is a good for the price, there's a reason why we ranked it at number 5. The lack of any focus point display in the viewfinder is a small yet a very noticeable omission. That, along with the K-500's propensity to underexpose, makes it easy to lose faith in the camera's autofocus and exposure metering abilities.

Read the full review: Pentax K-500