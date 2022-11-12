Exclusive Black Friday deal: get up to $825 off the Galaxy S22 series at Samsung

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few who get early access to Samsung's Black Friday deals on the Galaxy S22 range this week, which include an upfront rebate of up to $225 off, as well as an additional $600 off (opens in new tab) with a trade-in.

Under these terms, it's now possible to get a massive $825 off an unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra, $650 off the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $450 off the Galaxy S22 - collectively, some of the best deals we've seen so far on these devices since launch early this year.

While the biggest savings will be available for those who trade in an old device here, it's worth noting that the upfront rebate offered by the retailer isn't tied to trade specifically. In short, you don't need to be handing over that old device to get access to get a new S22 for one of the lowest upfront prices all year.

Note, today's Black Friday deals at Samsung are technically a sneak peek from the wider sale that's dropping on Friday next week. TechRadar readers are getting the same level of early access as those who signed up for the retailer's pre-registration feature over the past week (opens in new tab) or so. If you weren't visiting this page right now (or pre-registered), then you wouldn't be able to get these Black Friday Galaxy S22 deals for a whole week!

Visiting from outside the US? See today's Galaxy S22 deals in your region below.

Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: up to $225 off, plus up to $600 off with trade-in at Samsung

Galaxy S22: $799 $99

Galaxy S22 Plus: $1,149 $299

Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,349 $379

While the Galaxy S22 range is starting to near the end of its reign as the top devices from Samsung (we'll likely see the S23 in early 2023), all three devices are easily up there with the best phones you can buy right now.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, in particular, has just won our phone of the year award due to its incredible fusion of a high-end design and near-flawless functionality. It's pricey, but we definitely recommend it if you're on the hunt for a device that features an exceptional display, plenty of power, and one of the best cameras you'll find on a mobile device.

Alternatively, if you're not sold on these early promotions from Samsung, then you could bookmark our main Black Friday phone deals page, where we'll be rounding up all the best options from rival brands like Apple and Google. For this retailer's promotions on TVs and laptops, head on over to our main Black Friday Samsung deals page.