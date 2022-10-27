Early Black Friday iPad deals are live – get Apple's iPad mini for just $399

While the 2022 Black Friday deals event is still weeks away, Amazon is giving us a preview of the sale extravaganza with discounts on Apple iPads that you can shop right now. The retailer has the small but powerful iPad mini back down to a record-low price of $399 (was $499) (opens in new tab).



Black Friday iPad deals are some of the most popular offers during the holiday, and the best offers typically run out of stock. Today's offer is the lowest price we've ever seen, so if you're interested in the iPad Mini, we recommend grabbing this early Black Friday deal instead of waiting for Amazon's official sale. We've also listed more of today's best Black Friday iPad deals further down the page, including the 2022 iPad Air and the powerful iPad Pro.



Early Black Friday deal: Apple iPad Mini

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini back down to a record-low price of $399. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. This early Black Friday deal is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

The 2021 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and includes Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip for speedy laptop-like performance. The small but mighty tablet packs 64GB of storage, a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera, and Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. The iPad mini also includes an impressive 10 hours of battery life and now supports the Apple Pencil and Bluetooth keyboards.

More early Black Friday iPad deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): $599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This early Black Friday deal from Amazon has the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $519. That's a massive $80 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for more power in your tablet, Amazon also has the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for a record-low price of $899. Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is pricey, but it's the best tablet you can buy right now, with 128GB of storage and laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.

