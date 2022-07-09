Dell Black Friday in July brings Prime Day-beating laptop deals

While many of us are getting excited about upcoming Prime Day deals, Dell has launched its yearly Black Friday in July (opens in new tab) event, cutting the cost of a huge range of its laptops, PCs and more.
So, if you're on the hunt for a new Dell laptop, this weekend could be the perfect time to get one. Dell has always been great at offering big price cuts on it's great range of products, and this year is no different. Dell makes some of the best laptops you can buy for a variety of budgets, so these are definitely worth checking out. Some of them, however, are strictly limited, and they are selling out quickly, so if you see a deal you fancy, we suggest you jump on it.
Dell's Black Friday in July sale is going on in both the US and the UK. If you're in another location, scroll down the bottom for the best Dell laptop deals where you are.
Today's best Dell laptop deals
Dell US deals
Dell Inspiron 15 3000, Core i3, 8GB, 128GB SSD:
$429.99 $323.39 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $106 - This isn't the cheapest Inspiron on sale from Dell, but it's the one we'd recommend, as it comes with 8GB of RAM and an 11th generation processor. You can also get one for just $200 (opens in new tab), but the 4GB RAM and Celeron CPU makes it less appealing.
Dell Inspiron 14 5000, Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD:
$599.99 $479.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $120 - This fantastic 14-inch laptop comes with a speedy 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. This is an excellent laptop for day-to-day use, with a stunning 14-inch 1080p screen.
New Dell Inspiron 16 5000, Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD:
$749.99 $538.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $211 - The new 16-inch Dell Inspiron has a huge $211 price drop at Dell today, coming with a powerful new 12th generation i5 processor, 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. If you want a large-screen laptop that will last for years, this is an unbeatable deal.
Dell XPS 13 Touch, Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD:
$1,049.99 $832.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $217 - The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops ever made, and this model comes with a touch screen, 11th generation Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM, all for an incredibly tempting price. You won't get a better laptop for less than $900 right now.
Dell XPS 15 Touch, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD:
$2,299.99 $1,616.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $683 - OK, this might be the best deal Dell is offering - if you have the cash for it. You're saving a huge amount on this powerful 15-inch laptop with an 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and a stunning 3.5K OLED screen, making it ideal for graphic designers and photographers.
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, Core i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD:
$1,449.99 $1,126.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $323 - The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus runs at a different display ratio to the standard 16:9 machines, giving you a little extra height to your display. That's perfect for multi-tasking and keeping things clear, but you'll also find some hefty specs under the hood here as well. An 11th generation i7 processor running eight cores at up to 4.6GHz is certainly not to be missed, but you'll also find 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD inside as well.
New Dell XPS 17, Core i5, 16GB, 512GB SSD:
$1,949 $1,714 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $235 - The latest version of Dell's 17-inch Ultrabook has got a big price cut. Powered by the new 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor, this large-screen laptop is a brilliant productivity workstation that's sleek and slim despite its 17-inch size.
Dell UK deals
Dell Inspiron 15, Ryzen 3, 8GB, 256GB SSD:
£449 £389 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save £60 - This is the cheapest laptop worth buying from Dell in the UK at the moment. While the discount isn't huge, the sub-£400 price tag is extremely tempting, and you get decent specs, including 8GB RAM and AMD's Ryzen 3 CPU. Perfect for day-to-day use.
Dell Vostro 3510, Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD:
£921.23 £478.80 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save £442 - This is a big price cut on Dell's business laptop. With an 11th generation Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM, this will power through a work day with ease - and home users will appreciate its solid build quality and dependability as well.
Dell Inspiron 16, Ryzen 5, 8GB, 256GB SSD:
£618.99 £508.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save £110 - If you fancy a powerful 16-inch laptop for not a lot of cash, this is a great deal. It comes with a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This is perfect for people who like working on a larger screen.
Dell G15 gaming laptop, Ryzen 5, RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB SSD:
£749 £599 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save £150 - Who says you need to pay a lot of money for a gaming laptop? Dell's excellent budget G15 is one of the most affordable gaming laptops out there, and offers enough power to play games at medium settings at 1080p. It also features a fast screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Dell Inspiron 16 2in1, Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD:
£929.01 £754.01 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save £175 - This stylish 2-in-1 laptop, which can also be used as a tablet-like device, comes with a new 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. If you like a bit of flexibility with your laptops, this is well worth considering, especially for the price.
Dell XPS 13, Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD:
£1,099 £934 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save £165 - The brilliant Dell XPS 13 gets a big price cut, and this model comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM. For under £1,000, this is well worth considering if you like thin, light and portable laptops to work on.
These are just our picks of the best Dell laptop deals from the company's Black Friday in July event. If you'd like even more deals, then head to Dell's US Black Friday in July (opens in new tab) page, or Dell's UK Black Friday in July (opens in new tab) page.
Make sure you also check out our roundup of Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for loads of great offers from a range of retailers.
Dell deals where you are
Not in the US or the UK? Don't worry, we've rounded out the best Dell laptop deals for your location below:
