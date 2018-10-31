The best cheap iPod Touch sale prices deals in 2018

We're approaching the best time of year to find all those cheap iPod Touch sale prices as we get closer to Black Friday and the seasonal shopping period. And yes, despite getting on a bit now, the Apple iPod Touch is still in hot demand - especially at this time of year.

The iPod Touch looks like an iPhone, but doesn't actually work as a phone so there's no chance of running up any bills - because there aren't any! It's a beast on Wi-Fi and super handy for browsing the net, watching videos, listening to music and using lots of different items from the App Store. Naturally, many downloaded apps function great away from Wi-Fi too. All at a fraction of the cost of an iPhone.

Smaller than a tablet, even the iPad Mini, it's not hard to see why Apple's cheapest screened device is still such a hit. With lots of colours available, it's been a popular pick with parents as it staves off younger children's need for a phone as they can use a cheap iPod Touch instead to play games. The current 32GB 6th-gen iPod Touch prices are typically around $199 / £199 which is way cheaper than an iPhone or any of the iPads. Prices do shoot up with larger storage capacity versions.

The latest 6th-gen version is the only one we'd recommend nowadays as new units are still readily available. It also runs everything much faster than older models and has a longer-lasting battery. The camera is the best of the bunch too.

The cheapest iPod Touch sales prices and deals

So if Apple's tiny but mighty, web-browsing media-playing mascot looks like a good fit for you or the kids, take a look at our price comparison chart below and we'll do our best to find you some cheaper prices.