Black Friday soundbar deals 2021: the deals we expect to see

Black Friday soundbar deals may be a while away, but they're always worth waiting for, giving you the chance to save big on the best soundbars you can buy today. Come November, we'll be curating all the very best soundbar deals over Black Friday 2021 on this page, with everything from audiophile home cinema setups to budget bars to boost your TV's audio.

Of course, that's a little while off yet. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26 – though you can expect early Black Friday deals on soundbars to start trickling in from the beginning of that month.

In the meantime, we've put together this guide on everything you can expect from Black Friday soundbar deals this year, the top retailers to keep an eye on, and advice on how to find the best Black Friday deals when the time comes.

Generally speaking, soundbars are must-have devices to accompany today’s modern TVs. That’s because as the newest and best TVs get slimmer and slimmer, there’s less room for built-in speakers; they might look fantastic but you’ll need another way to do the advanced screen tech justice in terms of audio.

You may be wondering why you'd want to prepare for Black Friday so early – well, revenue generated from last year's holiday season grew by 32% compared to the previous year, according to to data from Adobe. And, with more people expected to shop the sales this year, you can expect the best Black Friday soundbar deals to sell out quickly.

On the other hand, all that increased interest in holiday spending means that retailers are likely to go even bigger on the Black Friday deals this year, so you can expect to see some fantastic discounts this year.

We'll be updating this page regularly in the run up to Black Friday 2021, so be sure to bookmark it so you don't miss the latest deals and buying advice. And don't forget, Black Friday isn't the only time of year to find a soundbar deal – there are plenty of decent price drops throughout the year. (If you can't wait for November, you'll find some of our favorite laptops and today's best prices for them further down this page - jump straight there.)

Black Friday soundbar deals: FAQs

When will the best Black Friday soundbar deals start in 2021? While Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26, you can expect to see some great discounts before then. Last year's Black Friday soundbar deals started to trickle in from the beginning of November, and we even noticed some soundbar deals as early as mid-October. The biggest discounts were found on Black Friday itself, but prices remained low into the beginning of December – usually prices rise pretty quickly after Cyber Monday, so last year's shoppers had even longer to find the perfect discount. The longer deals period may have been down to the pandemic, which forced many physical shops to close – in fact, there was a 50% increase in online shopping compared to the previous year. Unable to sell products in person, many retailers opted to keep their deals going for longer. Now that life is slowly returning to normal in many parts of the world, it's not certain whether retailers will follow the same pattern this year – but we think it's likely that the best soundbar deals will be spaced out throughout late October to early December. So, if you want to land a great discount this year, you'll need to keep an eye on soundbar prices well in advance of November 26.

What Black Friday soundbar deals do we expect to see in 2021?

We've had a number of high profile soundbar releases over the last year – and now that these models are a little older, you can expect to see them discounted over Black Friday.

This year we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for Sonos Arc deals in particular, as well as deals on older devices like the Samsung HW-Q90R, which has since been usurped by a newer model (the fantastic Samsung HW-Q950T).

We think budget soundbars will be discounted, too. The Polk Audio Command Bar has essentially been replaced by the Polk Audio React, so could be in line for some big price cuts. Soundbars for smaller spaces like the Sonos Beam and the Roku Stream Bar will probably be discounted as well.

How can I get the best Black Friday soundbar deals on the day?

There are a few things you can do to prepare for Black Friday – firstly, we'd recommend signing up for an Amazon account if you don't already have one and create a wishlist of soundbars you have your eye on - that way, when the deals start being published, you'll be able to see them all in one place.

Make sure you do the same for the other big electronics retailers - we think Best Buy and Currys, for example, are likely to make some hefty reductions across their home audio ranges.

If the retailers you're looking at have Black Friday and Cyber Monday mailing lists, it's a good idea to sign up so you can be the first to hear about new discounts.

It's also worth doing your research on a few different soundbars and having some flexibility with which one you buy – look for features rather than serial numbers. For example, are you looking for a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos? Does it need to have Bluetooth built in?

Black Friday is notoriously hectic, and it's pretty common for the popular sites to crash as everyone descends on them at the same time. In the past, we would have recommended doing your shopping around 3 - 4 am on the big day – however, as we're expecting deals to be spread out this year, that kind of dedication may not be necessary.

Also, make sure you put some money aside ahead of time – Black Friday falls at the end of the month, before most people collect their paychecks, so you don't want to be scrabbling for cash on the day.

Today's best soundbar deals

If you can't wait for Black Friday, there are plenty of great soundbar deals available now, whether you're looking for the best soundbars money can buy or the cheapest soundbar deals you can find.

The selection below includes some of our favorites from our best soundbars guide. We'd advise looking through that for more expert recommendations. There's a soundbar for everyone there, with different features, specs and prices and plenty of guidance to help you choose the right one.

Last year’s best Black Friday deals

Last year we saw some excellent deals from Vizio, Samsung, Bose, and Sonos, as well as the budget brands you'll find on Amazon.

What’s impressed us most about last year’s crop of discounts is that they were incredibly varied – from your uber-cheap deals on basic 2.1 ‘bars to great deals on 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos setups.

Here you'll find a roundup of last year's most exciting Black Friday soundbar deals, which we've kept for posterity, and for comparison's sake. On each one we've left the price, as well as our opinions on the deal at the time, so you can build a clear picture of the sorts of products that are discounted over Black Friday, and which retailers were leading the charge.

