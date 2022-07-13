Apple fans will love these Prime Day deals

Seeing a really good Apple product deal can feel like spotting a rare bird casually snacking on an equally rare flower. It just doesn't happen often enough, unless you wait patiently for a big-deal sale like Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab). That's when the Apple deals pile up like pennies in a wish fountain. So shiny, so many, and, in this case, there for the taking.

You could spend the next two days searching for all the Apple deals on Amazon, or bookmark this page where we'll keep track of all the best ones: our favorite deals on Apple's best products.

We're already seeing price cuts on the Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods Pro, and AirPods, and that's just the beginning. The savings range from $18 on an iPhone SE to $200 on a very peppy M1 MacBook Pro. We've found Apple Watch Series 7s in both 41mm and 45mm sizes, and Apple audio that runs from $30 off third-generation Airpods to $50 off AirPods Max.

Don't forget, you'll need to be a Prime member to order any of these sweet Apple deals through Amazon. But, if you're unwilling to subscribe to the service, you can still take part in Prime Day 2022 by signing up for a 30-day free trial of Prime (opens in new tab).

Today's Best iPhone deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 16GB (unlocked): $109.99 $91.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $18.60: We've not seen a lot of iPhone Prime Day deals in the US yet, but this unlocked iPhone SE is a good option if you just need a simple phone to get started with right away. It's second-hand, but fully guaranteed.

Today's Best iPhone deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (2021): From £779 £729 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save from £50: Amazon has savings on several unlocked configurations of the latest iPhone. The entry 128GB configuration is reduced to £729 and the 256G is reduced by £60 to £819.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Mini (2021): £679 £629 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £50: Depending on which model you can get, there are serious savings to be had on the iPhone 13 Mini. You can get the light 128GB version for as little as £629.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Mini (2021) 512GB: £979 £860 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £119: Getting the larger capacity iPhone 13 Mini gets you an even bigger discount, with a £119 saving. This is a great choice if you like taking lots of photographs with your phone.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 11: £489 £425 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £64 This may not be Apple's most recent iPhone anymore, but that's why it's down to this lower price. The deal is on the 64GB model, and while the different color options have different discounts, the black one is the cheapest.



(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 mini: £579 £509 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's first 'mini' phone, the iPhone 12 mini is a little cheap for Prime Day. This is a price cut on the 64GB model, and for the black phone, but the exact price is slightly different if you want a different color.

Today's Best MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) (M1 Pro, 512GB): $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – The latest 2021 MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display and 512GB SSD is now only $50 more than its cheapest ever price at Amazon. The top-end device is one of the best laptops you can buy today for creative professionals thanks to the power of the M1 Pro chip. It makes advanced tasks such as video and photo editing a breeze.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) (M1 Pro, 1TB): $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – Think you need more storage? The latest MacBook Pro 14-inch with a larger 1TB SSD is reduced right now. It has been $70 cheaper in the past but this is a rare price cut on the new machine. You get the impressive performance of the M1 Pro chip (that creative professionals will truly appreciate) powering the device.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro, 16GB, 1TB) - $2,699 $2,449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is one of the best mobile workstations around thanks to its powerful 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, making it capable of taking on some of the most heavy-duty creative workflows with ease.

Today's Best Apple TV deals

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K 32GB: $179 $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on this beautifully made and very flexible TV streamer that does more than just stream. It runs the same Apple Arcade games as iPhone and iPad, it can showcase your Photos library and stream purchased content from your Mac, and its all-in-one interface makes it easy to see what's worth watching across multiple channels. At this price it's a great buy.

Today's Best Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: $459 $409 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Originally $459, this is a good deal and one of the best smartwatches on the market (opens in new tab). Aside from excellent fitness and health-tracking chops, it now has that bigger screen, turning what was once a good wearable into a fashion statement. Also, you won't be disappointed by the level of information and alerts you can get through the 20% larger display.



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band: was $329 , now $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a nice $50 discount on a powerful smartwatch that promises extensive fitness, activity, and health tracking. It's the smaller model for smaller wrists, but with that iconic (Product) RED band, which also means a small portion of the proceeds go to charity.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 – The Apple Watch SE is our favorite budget smartwatch (opens in new tab) and it's now reduced to $229 at Amazon. This matches the lowest price we've seen all year - and is only $10 more than the record low from Black Friday. It's a fantastic price for a feature-packed smartwatch if you don't need all the advanced options in the Apple Watch 7. This cheaper version includes the basics, such as a sleep monitor, activity tracker, voice control, GPS and a heart rate monitor.

Today's Best Apple Watch deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): £369 £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 – Here's the cheapest Apple Watch 7 in the UK today. It was £10 less over a month ago but this is the lowest price since that previous discount. The Apple Watch 7 boasts a larger screen compared to the Series 6 and comes with all the fitness and activity tracking features you'd expect from a high-end smartwatch. This includes a sleep monitor, GPS, heart rate monitor, ECG and blood-oxygen sensor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £269 £217 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £52 – The more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is now £52 off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. This equals the lowest price we've seen it on sale for, which means it's unlikely to drop lower than this during the sales.

Today's Best Apple AirPods deals

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 32% - This is the cheapest Apple's most popular earbuds have been this year. Our AirPods Pro review (opens in new tab) gives these a lofty 4.5 out of 5 rating for its excellent sound quality, great noise cancellation, and immersive Spatial Audio support. We've seen the AirPods Pro to a record low of $159 before, but that was back in November 2021. This year, they stayed over $170, which means that now's the time to buy.

(opens in new tab) AirPods (2nd generation): $119.98 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Budget-minded Apple fans will save a whopping 43% on Apple's most affordable earbuds. If money's a little tight, you can't go wrong with Apple's second-generation AirPods, as our review (opens in new tab) will show you. These offer excellent connectivity and the convenience of wireless charging while keeping things tight on the audio front. Plus, we haven't seen these drop lower than $90 dollars this year... until now.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: $499 $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Apple's most elite and expensive headphones are at their lowest price today at Best Buy. $449 is a really good price for some of the most astounding-sounding wireless headphones ever, and the noise cancellation is excellent. They've been as low as $429 in the past on a couple of occasions, but they rarely dip lower than this price.



Today's Best AirPods deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro £239 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 – Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds are still up there with the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to balancing features, noise-blocking skills, sound quality, and comfort. This is a good price compared to normal, though they have dropped as low as £170 for short periods in recent months.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen £109 £99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £10 – This doesn't look like much of a saving on its face, but it's actually the joint-lowest price that these earbuds have ever been, so if you want to know you're paying the least possible (at least, so far) then this is it.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): £169 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – This is the best deal we've found on AirPods 3rd Gen (Apple's latest version of its earbuds that don't have the noise cancellation you get in AirPods Pro) in the UK this Prime Day, but it's not much of a blockbuster. In recent months, these have dropped a few times to £145 or even £135, so it may be worth hanging on.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: £549 £443 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $106 – This is a decent price for Apple's awesome-sounding over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. In the past, we've seen them for as low as £399, but rarely – they've also been around £429 on occasion. If you want a pair today, this is the best price we've seen, and we think they're worth it at this price still – they sound incredible.



Today's Best iPad deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon and Walmart are offering the lowest prices on the standard Apple iPad ahead of Prime Day, which is now back at a record-low price. If you're on a budget, this is the Apple tablet that you'll want to set in your sights this Prime Day. It's not as powerful as the others, nor does it have as good a display, but it's easily the best value iPad in the range. Do we think it'll go lower on Prime Day? Possibly, but only by around $20 or so if we were to guess.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $459 $409 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The cheapest pre-Prime Day iPad deal on the latest mini model can be found at Walmart this week. This 4th of July sale has already sold out at Amazon but Walmart's stock is holding out - for now. At $409 we're just $9 off the cheapest price ever on this excellent small-form-factor slate. If you're looking for a premium tablet that's easy to put away in the bag then the Apple iPad mini is a great choice with its mix of portability, premium design, and powerful components.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air M1 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $599 $569 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The latest Apple tablet in the range, the iPad Air 2022 straddles the middle ground between the more basic 10.2-inch iPad and the super-premium iPad Pro range. With a super speedy Apple M1 chip under the hood and a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, it's up there with the best tablets money can buy right now without completely breaking the bank. Today's price at Amazon on the Blue and Purple colors is just $10 more than the cheapest we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11 M1 2021 (Wi-Fi + Cell, 128GB): $999 $949 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you're looking for a really premium slate, you could consider Amazon's pre-Prime Day deal on the Apple iPad Pro 11. This fantastic tablet is just $50 off its lowest ever price at the retailer today and a great buy if you've got a bit of dosh to spend and are going to make use of the heaps of power these slates offer. While not for everybody, the combination of a speedy M1 chip and stunning Liquid Retina display make the latest iPad Pros great for professional design applications.

Today's Best iPad deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): £479 £459 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - Amazon's pre-Prime Day deal on the latest iPad mini is a match for the record-low price in the UK, although it's not a rare deal by any stretch of the imagination. We've got big hopes for this one to be exceeded over Prime Day since this model's been out for a while now and is generally a little less popular than the other models. Note, not all colors are available at this price, so it's worth waiting it out if you're interested in a Purple or Pink slate.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11 M1 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): £749 £719 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - The overall biggest price cuts for pre-Prime Day iPad deals in the UK can be found on the pricier Pro models. While overall the juiciest discount available today, we'd recommend holding off until Prime Day on this one since we've seen this model go for £699 before. That was over Black Friday last year so our fingers are crossed we'll see a new record next week.

