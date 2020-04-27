AirPods deals: the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's latest AirPods since Black Friday

Excellent cheap AirPods deals have landed this week at B&H Photo, Amazon and Verizon, boasting some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Apple's premium earbuds. In the latest Apple sale, we're seeing the AirPod Pro's for only $224.99 (was $249) at Verizon, the wireless charger AirPods for just $165.95 (was $199) at B&H, and the standard Airpods for just £124 (was £159) at Amazon UK - all excellent prices.

We love a great Apple sale when we see one, and we haven't seen AirPods deals this discounted since last Black Friday. Even with the rumored new AirPods just around the corner, we're confident we won't see AirPods this cheap for a good while.

The second-generation Apple Airpods were released in 2019 and quickly became one of the most sought after pieces of tech around. Not only are they (arguably) one of the most stylish wireless earbuds available, they offer seamless integration with iOS devices, innovative tap gesture controls, and a capable, lively sound. They're a perfect companion to any iPhone or Apple Watch, great for exercise or just chilling, and now of course, at some of their lowest ever prices.

Outside the UK and US? No worries, we've included the best Apple Airpods deals in your region just below.



AirPods deals: Apple sales in the UK and US

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $224.99 at Verizon

Save $25 on these truly excellent premium earbuds this week at Verizon. At only $224.99, this is currently the lowest price we've seen on Apple's flagship wireless earbuds and it's sure to sell out fast, so act quickly if you want some cheap AirPod Pro's this week.

Apple Airpods (2019) Wireless charging case | $199 $165.95 at B&H Photo

Save $35 on one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the wireless charger AirPods. With this upgraded case, you'll be able to charge wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat as well as enjoy the standard AirPods selling points - excellent sound quality, seamless iOS device integration, and an extremely comfortable fit.

Apple Airpods (2019) with charging case | $159 $139.95 at B&H Photo

If you can go without the wireless charging case, you can still pick up an excellent deal on the standard second-generation AirPods, saving $20 at B&H this week. Minus the wireless charging functionality, these are the same AirPods as above, so you'll still be getting all those excellent premium features, good audio and fit.

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | £159 £124.99 at Amazon UK

This is the cheapest we've seen these awesome second generation Airpods go for in a while, with a total saving of £35. Enjoy rich audio quality, super-speedy charging, and seamless integration with all your Apple devices. No other retailer has price matched yet and the wireless charging case variants have already sold out, so we'd act quickly if you want some cheap AirPods this week.

AirPods deals: which AirPods are right for you?

If you're wondering which of these AirPods deals are right for you, then we'll quickly summarise the main differences. The standard AirPods have excellent battery life at 4.5 hours, with wireless charging if you opt for the slightly more expensive wireless charger case equipped model. They also feature a slightly looser fit - which some people may prefer over the deeper ear-canal fit of the AirPods Pro. We'd recommend these for the casual user, someone who'll use them more occasionally, doesn't need any noise cancelling, and doesn't want to shell out over $200 for some earbuds that can be easily lost.

The AirPods Pro's main selling point is their active noise cancellation and isolation features, which may be a better option for people who have to deal with noisy commutes or offices. Aside from that, they also feature a slightly longer battery life at 5 hours. Again, it's completely subjective to the individual as to whether they need these extra features but we'd wholeheartedly recommend these for people who use earbuds every day and need that noise cancellation - just make sure you don't lose them.



