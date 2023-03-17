Amazon's best-sounding Echo Dot is now a bargain at just $34.99

If you're looking to grab a deal on Amazon's latest and greatest smart speaker, the 5th-generation Echo Dot, then it's your lucky day. Amazon has the 2022 Echo Dot on sale for just $34.99 (opens in new tab) (was $49.99) - a 30% discount and the lowest price we've seen this year.



The small but mighty smart speaker was released in October of last year as Amazon's best-sounding Echo Dot with improved audio and new features like temperature sensing. You also get Amazon Alexa on board, which allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or ask for the weather forecast.



Today's deal from Amazon brings the Echo Dot down to just $34.99 - which is the best deal we've seen all year and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. It's a fantastic bargain if you're looking to add a powerful smart speaker with Amazon Alexa to your home.

The 5th-generation Echo Dot is Amazon's latest smart speaker and the most powerful one yet. It offers an improved audio experience with robust bass and an enhanced range.

Other new features include a temperature sensor to help control your thermostat with compatible smart home devices, handy tap controls, and eero built-in for increased Wi-Fi coverage.

You also get all the handy features from Amazon Alexa, including the ability to play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice.

