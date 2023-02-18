Here are the 20 best deals from the Amazon Presidents' Day sale

Presidents' Day weekend has arrived, and if you're looking to shop for a wide variety of deals, the Amazon Presidents' Day sale is your top destination, with discounts on OLED TVs, iPads, clothing, air fryers, vacuums, and more.

To help you find all the top offers, we've combed through Amazon's site to bring you the 20 best Presidents' Day sales happening right now.

Some of today's best deals are tech devices, like Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 down to a record-low price of $199.99 (opens in new tab) and this 75-inch Amazon 4K Fire TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of just $719.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,049.99).

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale also includes popular home items like these top-rated pillows on sale for $45.99 (opens in new tab) (was $49.99) and the iRobot Roomba i3 marked down to $299.99 (opens in new tab) (was $349.99). You'll also find record-low prices on Amazon's own devices, like the Blink Mini security camera for $24.99 (opens in new tab) and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99 (opens in new tab) (was $189.99).

See more of today's best deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale below, and keep in mind that most offers will expire on Monday at Midnight. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can check our main Presidents' Day sales guide with all of today's top offers.

20 best deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale

(opens in new tab) 1. Mellanni Queen Sheet Set: was $47.96 now $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This best-selling sheet set from Mellanni has over 333,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and today's offer brings the price down to just $34 - an incredible price. Available in several different sizes and colors, the set includes one flat sheet and fitted sheet, and two pillowcases that are wrinkle, fade and stain resistant for easy care.

(opens in new tab) 2. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can snag these top-rated pillows from Amazon for just $44.99 when you apply the additional 10% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 149,000 positive reviews, thanks to the 250-thread count cover, cooling technology, and now an ultra-affordable price.

(opens in new tab) 3. Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best-selling Blink Mini security camera is on sale for $24.99 at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale - just $5 more than the record-low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

(opens in new tab) 4. Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's President's Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $34.99 - which is just $10 shy of the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

(opens in new tab) 5. Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon has the Blink outdoor security camera, which is on sale for $69.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.

(opens in new tab) 6. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the Echo Show 8 smart home display for $74.99. You can make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

(opens in new tab) 7. Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199.95 now $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is on sale for $139.99 at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale - the lowest price we've ever seen. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) 8. Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon just dropped the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 to $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro 2 feature improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We don't expect the earbuds to drop any further, so we recommend grabbing this limited-time offer before the AirPods sell out.

(opens in new tab) 9. Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a coffee maker in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Slim coffee maker on sale for $89.99. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint.

(opens in new tab) 10. Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $169.99, now $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Instant Vortex Plus is getting the biggest discount ever on Amazon, dropping $40 in price, bringing the air fryer down to $129.99. That’s a great deal for this 4.5 out of 5-rated air fryer, which comes with a display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

(opens in new tab) 11. Instant Pot Pro Crisp 8qt: was $269.99 now $199.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

What's better than an Instant Pot multi-cooker? Well, one that also has air fryer capabilities, of course. Getting a lofty 4.5 out of 5-star rating in our Instant Pot Pro Crisp review, this is definitely a must-get for every kitchen, especially those that have limited space. The 8-quart model is $70 off right now.

(opens in new tab) 12. Bissell Spot Clean Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $114 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon has the Spot Clean Pro on sale for $114 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) 13. iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for $299. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

(opens in new tab) 14. Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Presidents' Day Apple deal is the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $499.99 when you apply the additional $50 savings at checkout. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) 15. MacBook Pro M1, 1TB (2021): was $2,499 now $1,999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro is on sale for a record-low price of $1,999.99, thanks to today's whopping $500 discount from Amazon. Rated as one of our best laptops, the 2021 MacBook Pro packs a fantastic 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip - a component that delivers impressive performance and 17 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) 16. Insignia 39-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $229.99 now $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is the best-selling Insignia 39-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly low price of just $159.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) 17. Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $329.99 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another budget display in today's Presidents' Day sales is the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

(opens in new tab) 18. Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $369.99 now $319.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a mid-size Presidents' Day TV deal, you can get the 50-inch Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for just $319.99. A fantastic value, the 50-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $320.

(opens in new tab) 19. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of today's best budget Presidents' Day TV deals is this massive 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $719.99 - just $11 more than the record-low price. Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and some with Amazon Alexa built-in so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) 20. LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a premium display in today's Presidents' Day sales, LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2023, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

You can also see more of the best Presidents' Day TV sales and the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale.