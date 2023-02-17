Presidents' Day Apple sale: huge deals on AirPods, iPads, the iPhone 14 and more

If you're looking to save some cash on a pricey Apple device, the Presidents' Day sales event is a great opportunity, with record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, the iPhone 14, MacBooks, and more. To help you find all the best deals, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day Apple sales happening online right here.

You'll find a wide range of Apple deals in today's Presidents' Day sales, including the best-selling AirPods Pro 2, which are down to a record-low price of $199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249) at Amazon, and Apple's powerful 2021 MacBook Pro marked down to $1,999 (opens in new tab) (was $2,499), also at Amazon.

There are also some great iPad bargains, like the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $249 (opens in new tab) (was $329.99) at Best Buy, and a $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air (opens in new tab) at Amazon, bringing the price down to an all-time low of $499.99.



Below you'll find links to all the best Presidents' Day Apple sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, followed by all the top deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more. We'll be updating this article throughout the holiday weekend. and on Presidents' Day itself (February 20), so make sure to check back to see all the latest offers.

Presidents' Day Apple sale: today's best deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $199 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro 2 feature improved audio quality and noise cancellation, and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We don't expect the earbuds to drop any further on Presidents' Day proper, so we recommend grabbing this limited-time offer before it sells out.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Walmart

Today's cheapest Presidents' Day Apple deal is the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $99 at Walmart. That's just $20 more than their record-low price, and a fantastic deal for a pair of premium earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this deal is highly recommended.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to pick up a cheap iPad, Best Buy's Presidents' Day Apple sale has the 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for a record-low price of just $249. The 2021 iPad packs Apple's A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and an all-day battery life, and that sale price makes it fantastic value.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $499.99 at Amazon

Another Presidents' Day iPad deal is the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $499.99, when you apply the additional $50 savings at checkout. That's a $100 discount, and the lowest price we've ever seen for the iPad Air 5, which packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and offers all-day battery life.

Apple Watch 8, 41mm (GPS): was $399 now $429 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale includes the 41mm Apple Watch 8 on sale for $349 – that's just $20 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to the upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

You can get Apple's M1 MacBook Air on sale for just $799 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale, which is the best deal we've ever seen, and a fantastic price for a powerful, sleek laptop. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.

MacBook Pro M1, 1TB (2021): was $2,499 now $1,999.99 at Amazon

Just ahead of the Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the 2021 MacBook Pro on sale for a record-low price of $1,999.99, thanks to today's whopping $500 discount. Rated as one of our best laptops, the 2021 MacBook Pro packs a fantastic 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip, which delivers impressive performance and 17 hours of battery life.

