Act fast - the MacBook Air M2 has plummeted to its cheapest price ever

Now, this is unexpected: the latest MacBook Air M2 has just dropped to its lowest price ever and is even cheaper than we saw it at over Black Friday. It's not clear how long this unexpected MacBook deal will be available, so grab it while you can if you've had an eye on Apple's premium laptop in the Christmas sales.

To get it, you'll want to head over to B&H Photo where the MacBook Air M2 is now $999 (was $1,199) (opens in new tab). That's an extra $50 saving on top of last month's discount, making it one of the year's best MacBook deals. It's also an unmissable price for the device that claims the top spot in our best laptop guide thanks to its stunning design, impressive performance, generous battery life and crisp display.

That new low also matches the original launch price of the previous MacBook Air M1, which can be picked up today for its cheapest ever price of $799 at Amazon (was $999) (opens in new tab). Those on a tighter budget who still need a powerful high-end laptop and creative powerhouse should definitely consider this as an alternative as it's a fantastic offer for the last-generation model.

But what if I'm in the UK, I hear you ask? Don't fret, you're not left out of the latest MacBook deal bonaza, either. Both the M2 and M1 models are on sale there, too, way ahead of this year's Boxing Day sales.

You can get the MacBook Air M2 at Amazon for £1,119 (was £1,249) (opens in new tab) - that's just £10 more than the lowest price yet. And then there's the MacBook Air M1 at Amazon for £829.99 (was £999.99) (opens in new tab), which is the cheapest price ever for the premium laptop.

Today's best MacBook Air deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,199 now $999 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo has the recent MacBook Air M2 for its lowest price since launch. It had already been discounted for Black Friday, but this extra $50 saving drops the premium laptop under the $1,000 mark for the first time ever. We currently rate this as the best laptop you can buy, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip is older but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. It's definitely worth considering if you're looking to spend a little less but still want a top-end Apple device. This deal on the configuration with 8GB memory and 256GB of SSD storage at Amazon brings it down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 (2022): was £1,249 now £1,119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

UK shoppers aren't left out as the MacBook Air M2 is also on sale right now across the pond. Today's deal is strong, too, as it's only £10 more than the previous record-low price from this year's Black Friday sales.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (2020): was £999 now £829.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the best price all year for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 and a welcome return of the deal we saw over Black Friday. It's a fantastic price for the device that regularly gets a high spot in our best laptop guide as a strong value for money option. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs.

If you're not sure which model to go for then do have a read through our MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M1 comparison guide. That goes into more detail on the spec, design and performance differences between the two models and will point you towards which is the best one for you.

We've also got a much wider look at all the finest laptop deals available today should you want to consider some other options, including a range of cheap Chromebooks and mid-range devices for less demanding computing needs.