21 last-minute gift ideas from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy

Christmas is just 10 days away, which means time is running out to buy last-minute gifts for family and friends. To help you find the perfect present and save money, we've listed the 22 best last-minute gifts that are on sale from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
These last-minute gifts include everything from tablets, headphones, and smartwatches to kitchen appliances, vacuums, and smart home devices. Some highlighted deals include the all-new Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite marked down to just $17.99, and a $40 discount on the best-selling Instant Pot Duo.
As of today, all of the items we've listed arrive before Christmas, but as we get closer to the big day, this could change, so we recommend taking advantage of these deals now before it's too late. We've also included gift card links below for an easy and quick gift option.
Last minute gift ideas: gift cards
- Amazon: gift cards including Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Visa
- Disney Plus: one-year gift subscription for $69.99
- ESPN Plus: send a year of ESPN+ for $49.99
- Target: gift cards include Lowe's, Disney, Visa, restaurants, and more
- Walmart: gift cards from Visa, Netflix, Uber, restaurants, and more
The best last-minute gifits
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS):
$399 $349.99 at Amazon
The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon, with a $29 additional discount at checkout. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Instant Pot VIVA 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker:
$99.99 $49 at Walmart
Save $50 - This online-only deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker:
$99 $68.95 at Amazon
You can score a $31 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model):
$329 $299 at Walmart
You can score a $30 price cut on the all-new Apple iPad at Walmart. A great gift idea for anyone on your list, the 10.2-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. Each color ships on a different date, but they all arrive before Christmas. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - A great stocking stuffer idea, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Keurig K-Classic coffee maker:
$89.99 $67.99 at Amazon
Save $23 - You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6- to 10-ounce brews from a 48-ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Asus 14-inch laptop:
$299.99 $219.99 at Best Buy
Save $80 - If you're after a cheap laptop but still want a Windows machine, this Asus laptop from Best Buy is offering up an excellent set of features for just $219.99. There's an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space inside as well.
View Deal
Google Nest Thermostat:
$249 $199 at Walmart
Save $50 - Grab a Google Nest Thermostat for $50 off with this Green Monday Walmart deal. The Nest adapts to your schedule, warming and cooling to your habits, though you can tweak the temperature via a linked smartphone. You can also link it to sensors to track temperature in each room of your abode. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones:
$349.99 $278 at Amazon
These Sony cans are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – and having only launched fairly recently, this $72 discount is a real bargain. For your money, you're getting 30-hour battery life, best-in-class noise cancellation, and automatic upscaling for your digital music files. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm:
$199 $169 at Walmart
Save $20 - Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel:
$139.95 $99 at Amazon
Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Blink Mini security camera:
$34.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
AncestryDNA:
$99 $59 at Walmart
A unique gift idea, the AncestryDNA kit gets a $40 price cut at Walmart. The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of other users means you're in with a great chance of finding some distant relatives. Ideal if you're building a family tree. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet:
$89.99 $64.99 at Amazon
You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 at Amazon. That's a $25 discount for the 8-inch HD display tablet that works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and offers wireless charging. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet:
$139.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - You can score a $40 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy
Save $120 - A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Best Buy has this TCL 55-inch TV on sale for just $279.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in and includes a voice remote so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum:
$571.99 $399.99 at Amazon
Save $172 - You can score a massive $172 discount on the best-selling iRobot Roomba vacuum at Amazon. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal
Fitbit Sense:
$329.95 $278.95 at Amazon
Save $51 - The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and sleep tracking but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Audible Plus:
$7.95 $4.95 a month for 6-months
Save $18 - New subscribers to Audible can take advantage of the lowest price ever on the new Audible Plus subscription plan right now - just $4.95 for their first 6 months. Get access to a site-wide 30% discount on Audiobooks, unlimited access to the new Audible Originals library, and the best thing - no ads at all.
View Deal
Bose QC35 II:
$349.99 $269 at Walmart
Save $80 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $269. Arrives before Christmas
View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation):
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Now back down to it's lowest ever price, snag one of these great little smart speakers for a stocking filler price this December. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast. Arrives before Chrismas
View Deal
