21 last-minute gift ideas from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy

Christmas is just 10 days away, which means time is running out to buy last-minute gifts for family and friends. To help you find the perfect present and save money, we've listed the 22 best last-minute gifts that are on sale from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.



These last-minute gifts include everything from tablets, headphones, and smartwatches to kitchen appliances, vacuums, and smart home devices. Some highlighted deals include the all-new Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite marked down to just $17.99, and a $40 discount on the best-selling Instant Pot Duo.



As of today, all of the items we've listed arrive before Christmas, but as we get closer to the big day, this could change, so we recommend taking advantage of these deals now before it's too late. We've also included gift card links below for an easy and quick gift option.

Last minute gift ideas: gift cards

The best last-minute gifits

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon, with a $29 additional discount at checkout. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Arrives before Christmas

Instant Pot VIVA 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

Save $50 - This online-only deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount. Arrives before Christmas

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $68.95 at Amazon

You can score a $31 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the all-new Apple iPad at Walmart. A great gift idea for anyone on your list, the 10.2-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. Each color ships on a different date, but they all arrive before Christmas. Arrives before Christmas

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - A great stocking stuffer idea, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. Arrives before Christmas

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $67.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6- to 10-ounce brews from a 48-ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling. Arrives before Christmas

Asus 14-inch laptop: $299.99 $219.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - If you're after a cheap laptop but still want a Windows machine, this Asus laptop from Best Buy is offering up an excellent set of features for just $219.99. There's an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space inside as well.

Google Nest Thermostat: $249 $199 at Walmart

Save $50 - Grab a Google Nest Thermostat for $50 off with this Green Monday Walmart deal. The Nest adapts to your schedule, warming and cooling to your habits, though you can tweak the temperature via a linked smartphone. You can also link it to sensors to track temperature in each room of your abode. Arrives before Christmas

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

These Sony cans are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – and having only launched fairly recently, this $72 discount is a real bargain. For your money, you're getting 30-hour battery life, best-in-class noise cancellation, and automatic upscaling for your digital music files. Arrives before Christmas

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Walmart

Save $20 - Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates. Arrives before Christmas

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid. Arrives before Christmas

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Arrives before Christmas

AncestryDNA: $99 $59 at Walmart

A unique gift idea, the AncestryDNA kit gets a $40 price cut at Walmart. The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of other users means you're in with a great chance of finding some distant relatives. Ideal if you're building a family tree. Arrives before Christmas

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 at Amazon. That's a $25 discount for the 8-inch HD display tablet that works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and offers wireless charging. Arrives before Christmas

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can score a $40 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content. Arrives before Christmas

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Best Buy has this TCL 55-inch TV on sale for just $279.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in and includes a voice remote so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum: $571.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $172 - You can score a massive $172 discount on the best-selling iRobot Roomba vacuum at Amazon. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $278.95 at Amazon

Save $51 - The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and sleep tracking but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. Arrives before Christmas

Audible Plus: $7.95 $4.95 a month for 6-months

Save $18 - New subscribers to Audible can take advantage of the lowest price ever on the new Audible Plus subscription plan right now - just $4.95 for their first 6 months. Get access to a site-wide 30% discount on Audiobooks, unlimited access to the new Audible Originals library, and the best thing - no ads at all.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $269 at Walmart

Save $80 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $269. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Now back down to it's lowest ever price, snag one of these great little smart speakers for a stocking filler price this December. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast. Arrives before Chrismas

