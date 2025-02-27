The Microsoft Surface Laptop is our best-rated model and right now it's close to half price with this massive $700 discount

The best laptops are usually associated with massive price tags but we've just spotted an incredible discount on our number one machine today. Thanks to a surprise deal you can grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop at B&H for $899 (was $1,599).

That's a ridiculous $700 saving off the regular price and what's likely an all-time low for a model that we rank at the very top of our best laptops buyer's guide. As you can guess, we're big fans of the 7th gen Surface laptop, not least because the Snapdragon X Elite chip helps Windows 11 feel fast and responsive while still maintaining seriously impressive battery life.

Today’s best Microsoft Surface laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $899 now $1,599 at BHPhoto The Microsoft Surface Laptop is usually a little pricey, which is why we're super glad to see today's deal at B&H drop it by nearly 50%. This laptop features an impressive Snapdragon X Elite CPU for excellent performance and up to 20 hours of battery life. Its 13.8-inch touchscreen display looks great with HDR technology and an ultra-thin design. AI features are baked in with plenty of promise for the future here.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop review, we gave it five stars, stating that it’s “well-rounded and high-performing”. With “incredible performance [and] excellent battery life”, the laptop is more than worthy of its top position in the list of the best Windows laptops.

The only issues here are its port selection is terrible (buy a hub) and the touchpad has some sensitivity issues, but otherwise, you’ll love your time with the Microsoft Surface Laptop. It’s ideal for working effectively on the move with no risk of running out of battery any time soon. Suitable for both students and those working on the move, this is an investment built to last.

The Surface Laptop is just one of the best Windows laptops. If you want a wider range of recommendations, you can also check out the best laptops within a vast range of budgets.