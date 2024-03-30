Microsoft Surface Pro 9 gets huge $540 discount at Best Buy ahead of Pro 10 launch

The Microsoft Surface range of tablet and laptop hybrids is one of the best options if you need a capable, flexible, and portable Windows machine. The problem? They're damn expensive - especially when you need to buy the near-essential Keyboard Cover accessory on top. But this current offer at Best Buy helps alleviate that issue with a massive $540 price cut on a Surface Pro 9 bundle that includes a free Keyboard Cover.

For a limited time, you can get this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (with Keyboard Cover) at Best Buy for $999.99 (was $1,539.99). That's a return to a record-low price for this pairing after it jumped up by $100 last week and one of the best laptop deals available today. It likely won't be around for much longer as this is likely a move to clear stock as it's rumored that the Surface Pro 10 will launch soon.

It's still worth getting the current version as we found it to be a well-built device for the price that will cover all of your everyday and general work needs in our Surface Pro 9 review. I'm a big fan of Surface devices, too, as I used one regularly during my freelancing days and still do for quick jobs at home when I don't need to sit at the computer.

The particular specification in this Best Buy deal is decent with a 13-inch touchscreen, a speedy Intel i5 processor and a whopping 16GB of performance-boosting RAM. I'm a little disappointed by the 256GB SSD, which is smaller than I'd like to see on a modern machine at this price. Still, it's OK for essential files and apps yet slightly underwhelming when it comes to storage capacity.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560599&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3FskuId%3D6560599&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,539.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

