HP launches surprise weekend flash sale: here are 6 laptop deals I'd buy today

As if out of nowhere the official HP Store has launched a huge weekend flash sale, including quite possibly the best set of laptop deals you'll find anywhere on the web right now.

I've found a few great options if you're hunting around for a laptop this weekend with options starting at just $219. You can check out my list of recommendations just below - or head on over to HP to see the full list of laptop deals today.

A couple of highlights include this HP Pavilion 15t for $399 (was $899) and this HP Pavilion Plus 14z for $529 (was $849), both of which are fantastic budget Windows laptops if you need something with a decent amount of power.

On the higher end of the scale, you could also consider this HP Pavilion Laptop 16t for $649 (was $999) or the stunning HP Spectre x360 14 for $1,249 (was $1,649), with the latter being the cheapest price we've spotted yet for the 2024 model with the latest Intel Ultra 7 chipset.

See full breakdowns of these deals below and note that the current HP flash sale is set to end this Sunday. If you're interested in picking up these deals before the next sale (most likely around Amazon Prime Day or the 4th of July sales), then don't hesitate.

HP weekend flash sale deals

HP Chromebook 14: was $329.99 now $219.99 at HP

Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB

OS: ChromeOS If you're looking for a cheap laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use then this discounted HP Chromebook 14 is up to the task and very affordable. Don't expect a performance powerhouse at this price given all the basic components, but the undemanding ChromeOS ensures an easy and stable experience. Storage is tight at just 32GB but that's enough for key files and applications, while the rest can live on the cloud.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: was $899.99 now $399.99 at HP

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: Windows 11 If you're on the hunt for a decent workhorse Windows laptop then this heavily reduced 15-inch Pavilion is a great choice. For just under $400 you get yourself a decent 13th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which is more than enough to cover the basics. Ideally, we'd have loved to have seen a bigger storage drive on this machine but specs-wise this machine is great for the price if you're just doing simple day-to-day work tasks.

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14z: was $849.99 now $529.99 at HP

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-7540U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 We'd rate this Pavilion Plus highly if you want a relatively lightweight machine with a decent amount of power under the hood. The Ryzen 5 chipset here isn't a world-beater but it will pair nicely with the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD to ensure enough performance for the vast majority of tasks. Being a 14-inch machine, this model is also great if you value portability, too.

HP Pavilion Laptop 16t: was $999.99 now $649.99 at HP

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Ultra 7 155U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 A superb mid-range pick, this 16-inch HP Pavilion features not only 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD but one of the latest Intel UItra 7 chipsets - which are particularly good as AI assisted and graphical tasks. Take note that this machine isn't a gaming laptop but it's a great all-rounder if you want a decent productivity workhorse for a wide range of application.

HP Envy x360: was $1,199.99 now $849.99 at HP

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB

OS: Windows 11 2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from HP is definitely not cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. High-end components including an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD are great for all-around use. Meanwhile, the 15.6-inch display boasts OLED technology for a brighter, crisper, better-detailed image. It's great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.