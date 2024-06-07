HP launches surprise weekend flash sale: here are 6 laptop deals I'd buy today
As if out of nowhere the official HP Store has launched a huge weekend flash sale, including quite possibly the best set of laptop deals you'll find anywhere on the web right now.
I've found a few great options if you're hunting around for a laptop this weekend with options starting at just $219. You can check out my list of recommendations just below - or head on over to HP to see the full list of laptop deals today.
A couple of highlights include this HP Pavilion 15t for $399 (was $899) and this HP Pavilion Plus 14z for $529 (was $849), both of which are fantastic budget Windows laptops if you need something with a decent amount of power.
On the higher end of the scale, you could also consider this HP Pavilion Laptop 16t for $649 (was $999) or the stunning HP Spectre x360 14 for $1,249 (was $1,649), with the latter being the cheapest price we've spotted yet for the 2024 model with the latest Intel Ultra 7 chipset.
See full breakdowns of these deals below and note that the current HP flash sale is set to end this Sunday. If you're interested in picking up these deals before the next sale (most likely around Amazon Prime Day or the 4th of July sales), then don't hesitate.
HP Chromebook 14: was $329.99 now $219.99 at HP
Display: 14 inches
Processor: Intel Celeron N4500
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 32GB
OS: ChromeOS
If you're looking for a cheap laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use then this discounted HP Chromebook 14 is up to the task and very affordable. Don't expect a performance powerhouse at this price given all the basic components, but the undemanding ChromeOS ensures an easy and stable experience. Storage is tight at just 32GB but that's enough for key files and applications, while the rest can live on the cloud.
HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: was $899.99 now $399.99 at HP
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
OS: Windows 11
If you're on the hunt for a decent workhorse Windows laptop then this heavily reduced 15-inch Pavilion is a great choice. For just under $400 you get yourself a decent 13th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which is more than enough to cover the basics. Ideally, we'd have loved to have seen a bigger storage drive on this machine but specs-wise this machine is great for the price if you're just doing simple day-to-day work tasks.
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14z: was $849.99 now $529.99 at HP
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-7540U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
OS: Windows 11
We'd rate this Pavilion Plus highly if you want a relatively lightweight machine with a decent amount of power under the hood. The Ryzen 5 chipset here isn't a world-beater but it will pair nicely with the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD to ensure enough performance for the vast majority of tasks. Being a 14-inch machine, this model is also great if you value portability, too.
HP Pavilion Laptop 16t: was $999.99 now $649.99 at HP
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: Intel Ultra 7 155U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
OS: Windows 11
A superb mid-range pick, this 16-inch HP Pavilion features not only 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD but one of the latest Intel UItra 7 chipsets - which are particularly good as AI assisted and graphical tasks. Take note that this machine isn't a gaming laptop but it's a great all-rounder if you want a decent productivity workhorse for a wide range of application.
HP Envy x360: was $1,199.99 now $849.99 at HP
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
OS: Windows 11
2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from HP is definitely not cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. High-end components including an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD are great for all-around use. Meanwhile, the 15.6-inch display boasts OLED technology for a brighter, crisper, better-detailed image. It's great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,659 now $1,249 at HP
Display: 14 inches
Processor: Intel Ultra 7 155H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
OS: Windows 11
The HP Spectre x360 is a premium convertible laptop that can work as both a laptop and a tablet. Its powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipset and bright, colorful OLED screen make it a steal for anyone looking for these luxury features. This particular deal is on the higher-end Ultra 7 configuration and sports a massive $400 price cut, allowing you to take home this gorgeous 2024 machine for its lowest price yet.
