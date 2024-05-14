Sky's Ultrafast Plus broadband package is now just £33pm and comes with an £85 gift card

Looking to grab a new broadband deal that can provide you with some of the fastest speeds on the market, at an affordable price? Well, you're in luck.

At the moment, Sky's Ultrafast Plus broadband package, which provides average download speeds of 500Mbps, is available for just £33 per month (with a £5 upfront fee). As a bonus, when your internet connection is up and running, you also receive a gift card worth £85 that you can spend at a number of major retailers, including Sainsbury's, John Lewis & Partners, Tesco, M&S and Giftcloud.

You'll just need to pay the upfront fee and sign an 18-month contract. This offer is only available to new Sky Broadband customers and existing Sky TV customers with no current broadband package. It also expires on 16th May.

The 500Mbps average download speeds offered by Sky's Ultrafast Plus broadband option are more than quick enough to deal with the broadband demands of the vast majority of busy and connected homes. After all, these Full Fibre speeds will be fast enough for more than 10 people to download, stream and game online simultaneously without any buffering or lag.

Ready to redeem this great offer from Sky? Simply click on the link below. Alternatively, if Full Fibre isn't available in your area or you're looking for something slower but cheaper, head over to our best broadband deals page and find an option that suits your requirements.

Our Sky Broadband Deal

Sky's Ultrafast Plus Broadband | 500Mbps average download speeds | 18-month contract | £5 upfront | £33 per month | £85 gift card

Why choose Sky Broadband? Sky Broadband is one of the UK's most popular internet service providers, with more than 5,000,000 customers - it's easy to see why, though. After all, Sky offers a great selection of packages and is currently the go-to provider for people looking for great broadband and TV bundles. This is particularly the case for people who specifically want to watch Sky Channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky Sports, and Sky Cinema. Added to this, the company allows you to bundle a wide selection of streaming services, home phones and mobile options. That said, Sky's offering isn't perfect and some of its deals can be expensive. However, when they're in the sale like the option we highlighted here, they're incredibly affordable and Sky can even compete with budget providers! Unsure whether this Sky deal is quite right for you or would you like to compare it to other options on the market? Simply pop your postcode into our widget below.

