How long does broadband take to set up?

When you’re after a new broadband deal , you’ll probably be keen to get it set up as quickly as possible, but unfortunately, it isn’t always this simple.

The reality is that how long it takes for you to get your broadband sorted can be affected by many different factors, such as your broadband type , the provider you choose, your personal circumstances, and more.

Fear not – we’ve put together this how-to guide that goes over all the basics of broadband installation and gives you a better understanding of the setup timescales you could be facing in different situations.

What broadband installation can involve

Broadband installation: at a glance

When you choose a broadband deal you will get a choice of ADSL , fibre , Full Fibre or cable connections, but if you’re getting broadband for the first time – or upgrading to a faster one – you’ll probably go through an installation process like this:

Sign up and get an estimated time and date for your broadband to be connected.



Your provider will tell you what installation work you need and will set a date and a time slot.



On the allotted day an engineer will arrive to carry out the work, this can involve: Have a box/socket fitted on the outside of your property to connect to the broadband network. Fitting new internal connections for the broadband. Connecting these two separate outlets together. Connecting and setting up your new router or broadband hub.



Once some or all of the above are sorted, your broadband should be tested by the engineer before they sign off the job as complete.

However, it’s important to note here that the installation you need with your broadband will depend on whether or not a particular broadband type is available at your property. For instance, if you’re moving to Virgin Media from an Openreach provider, you might need to have a cable installed underground from the main network into your home - which, as you may expect, can take longer to complete.

Equally, if you’re switching between different providers that use the same network, it’s likely that you won’t need certain installation work done and that your setup time will be overall much faster.

Another point to make here is that if you opted for say 4G or 5G broadband , you wouldn’t need any invasive installation work, as this relies on a mobile network signal. Often you just have to plug in your new 4/5G router and connect to it. The caveat is that you’ll need to live in an area where you have access to these signals.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Broadband provider setup times

Different broadband provider installation times

Now you know what the installation process can involve, let’s consider how this can affect the timescales.

As a general rule of thumb, broadband setup can take between five and 14 days, but as we’ve mentioned above, this will depend on the broadband type you’ve chosen and what installation work you need.

A little research into average wait times shows that typically broadband providers who use the Openreach network - so the likes of BT , Sky , Plusnet , TalkTalk and Vodafone - will complete the process in 14 days. However, if you need a landline installed too (for ADSL and fibre) it can take up to 21 days.

Some Openreach providers also state that if you’re already a customer and you want to switch to a package with the same connection type, this could also be completed within the same day.

Broadband and TV installation

How long does it take to install a broadband and TV bundle?

If you want to get a broadband and TV bundle, the turnaround and activation time does tend to be similar to just broadband, and more often than not a provider will ensure all your services are connected at the same time.

This will more than likely be the case if you opt for a streaming TV service, as this will just rely on your broadband being up and running.

However, a key difference here is that if you choose a TV service that requires a satellite dish or additional cabling, then you can face further delays. Getting an aerial or dish fitted via a provider can in some cases add over two weeks to the total installation time frame.

(Image credit: Virgin)

Possible broadband delays

What else can delay getting your broadband set up?

Beyond some of the reasons we’ve mentioned above - such as getting a new landline or cable fitted - there are a few other reasons why your broadband can take longer to set up. Here are some common examples:

Living in a new build

Before you can get broadband or have a phone line, your property needs to have a registered postcode. As such, if you’ve just moved into a newly built home, then it might be the case that your address hasn’t been confirmed just yet, meaning you’ll have to wait for this to be sorted first before you can get your internet set up.

Living in an apartment

There can be added complications to installing broadband connections in high-rise flats and buildings which can cause delays in finishing the set up.

Living in rented accommodation

For those who are renting, you may need to get permission from your landlord before you can get any invasive installation work done by an engineer.

Similar issues with business premises

You can also apply the same to any business premises you might have, in that if they’re rented you’ll likely need to get permission for installation work.

Availability for your appointment

It might sound a little silly, but something that can delay everything is simply being able to find a day that works for you and your provider’s engineer. Similarly, if you book a slot and miss your appointment this can also result in further delays as you look to rearrange. Some providers can even charge you a fee for missing these appointments.

Finding your next broadband deal

Looking for a new broadband provider?

Hopefully with the information in this guide, you should have more of an idea of how long you’ll have to wait for your new broadband tariff to be in place and up and running. However, another tip here is to simply check with a provider directly on their typical turnaround times on their broadband packages.