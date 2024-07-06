Get Virgin Media's M250 Fibre Broadband for just £28.99 a month

In need of ultrafast broadband deals, but don't want high monthly bills? Then be sure to look at this great deal we've found from Virgin Media.

Right now its M250 Fibre Broadband is available for just £28.99 a month on an 18-month contract. This particular tariff has big average download speeds of 264Mbps, upload speeds of 25Mbps, unlimited data and it's delivered via Virgin's dependable independent cable network.

At this price, it's one of the best deals on such broadband speeds. On top of all this, you don't need to pay any upfront fees either.

Alongside the ultrafast speeds, you get Virgin's excellent WiFi Hub, which works to optimise your connection automatically. As such, this winning combination means even large properties with intensive internet usage will have seamless performance when online.

Another benefit - if you're currently with O2 for your mobile service - is that you can get extra perks and experiences, thanks to Virgin's 'Volt' partnership with the firm. This can take the form of free speed upgrades, additional WiFi boosters, and much more.

If you are keen on this particular deal there are a few things you should note. Firstly, your property will need to have access to Virgin's broadband network. Secondly, from month 19 of this deal, the price goes up to £60 a month on a rolling basis - but you can then switch to something else if you wish. Lastly, Virgin states that the monthly costs on this deal 'will increase each April from April 2025 by the Retail Price Index rate of inflation announced in February each year plus 3.9%'.

This week's best Virgin Media Broadband package

This broadband deal gives you ultrafast average download speeds of 264Mbps, for under £30 a month. Currently, priced at just £28.99 a month on an 18-month contract, with unlimited data and no upfront costs, this package is a real winner for any property that has big online demands. You also get some great tech and additional perks, you just need to be able to access Virgin's independent broadband network at your property. Be aware, that price rises are also in effect from month 19 of this deal.

More reasons to choose Virgin Media

Virgin is undeniably one of the UK's top and most popular broadband providers, but it's not really hard to see why when we drill down into the detail.

First and foremost, it offers one of the best selections of broadband speeds, often at great value prices. These range from its entry-level M125 tariff - which is still superfast in itself with average download speeds of 132Mbps - through to its mighty Gig2 (2,000Mbps) option. The latter is also the fastest widely available package you can get from a provider in this country.

You can also throw into the mix the fact that Virgin is one of the leading providers of broadband and TV bundles. These can include a wealth of channel packages - including the likes of Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and TNT Sport - plus some excellent TV tech with which you can enjoy all your favourite shows and streaming apps.

However, despite all of this, Virgin has faced criticism for the quality of its customer services in recent years. Notably from Ofcom, where it has come bottom of its reports around customer complaints handling - sadly, by some margin. In addition, when you start to add extras to your broadband package, Virgin can get a bit pricey.

So, if you currently can't get Virgin's broadband because you're not on its network, or you're put off by some of the things we've mentioned above, don't worry as help is at hand. Simply check out our guide to the best broadband deals, or enter your postcode into our widget below and then we'll show you all the top offers you can get in your location right now.