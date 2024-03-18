Samsung's superfast 2TB T9 portable SSD has seen its price crushed – now at new Aussie low

Samsung’s portable SSDs are often regarded as some of the best – three models feature in our list of best portable SSDs – but they can also be pretty expensive and don’t always receive discounts. Fortunately, that’s now changed thanks to Amazon’s Big Smile Sale, which has seen the 2TB Samsung T9 SSD drop to its lowest price ever in Australia by some margin, coming down to AU$289.

If you don't need 2TB storage, the 1TB Samsung T9 is also discounted, but by 25% and down to AU$209. With a 33% discount, though, the 2TB device is better value.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdp%2FB0CGH7WSVD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD | AU$429 AU$289 (save AU$140) The Samsung T9 is a welcome upgrade over the T7, employing both the tough, rugged exterior as the T7 Shield, and an updated USB interface that allows it to support USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. This means it can support much faster read and write speeds, although the USB port of your device(s) will need to support this in order for you to achieve the faster speeds. While it was certainly expensive at launch – and still is when buying directly from Samsung – this AU$140 saving at Amazon makes it a much more enticing prospect.

The Samsung T9 portable SSD is the South Korean company's latest and fastest portable drive, and rugged enough that it can handle the accidental drop too.

While the T7 is still the best pick of the bunch, the T9 stands apart from its siblings by being able to hit a blistering 2,000 MB/s read and write speed. That's remarkably close to what an internal NVMe solid state drive can achieve. This kind of speed will allow you to run some intensive applications, like games, directly off the drive. And rest assured that it will sustain those speeds for a while when run continuously.

Running a device like this for a considerable amount of time can make most external drives heat up, but the T9 has its own overheating prevention system called Dynamic Thermal Guard that uses several thermal pads spread around the interior. This helps keeps temperatures down, with the skin temperature not exceeding 60º even during heavy use.

That truly is a solid upgrade to any of Samsung's older portable SSDs, provided your device can support the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface.

