The M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops you can buy and it's on sale for $750

One such MacBook is the M1 MacBook Air, which is widely considered to be one of the best MacBooks and even the best laptop ever made. Not only does it have solid specs thanks to the excellent M1 chip and great build quality, but macOS itself is one of the safest and most reliable out there.

Apple's 2020 MacBook Air is cheaper than ever at $749 (was $999) on Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen. Currently, all three colors — Gold, Silver, and Space Gray — are in stock and discounted, though Space Gray is priced at $849 instead.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $749 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable MacBook, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $749 — the lowest price it's ever been. This 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life.

What first sets this MacBook Air apart from the older models is the M1 CPU, Apple's own silicon that revolutionized its Mac machines. The efficiency and power that the M-series chips possess make them some of the best productivity machines on the market.

It has some exceptionally loud speakers with excellent audio quality, a nice keyboard with a satisfying snap, and a bright high-quality screen, though its touchpad could be a whole lot better. Its thin and light aluminum clamshell design makes it a breeze to carry around all day in most medium-sized bags while giving it a distinctive look.

One of the best features of the MacBook Air is its battery life. You can use it for two days straight before needing to recharge, and this is with constant video streaming while balancing other productivity work.

