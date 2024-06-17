The latest MacBook Pro M3 has just hit its lowest ever price at Amazon

Just in time for us to start getting excited about this year's Prime Day deals, Amazon has slashed the price of one of the most popular MacBooks around. Today, you can buy the Apple Macbook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro) at Amazon for $1,699 (was $1,999) bringing it down to its lowest price ever with a $300 discount.

The record-low price makes this one of the more exciting MacBook deals around at the moment but it’s unlikely to stay at this price for very long. We know the Apple M4 chip is on its way, having launched on the iPad Pro recently, but there’s no sign of it in MacBooks just yet so this is the time to buy.

Previously, this MacBook Pro M3 configuration stuck to a fairly steady $1,799 when it dipped in price so the extra $100 saving is welcome. This powerful high-end laptop is a great option for content creators or anyone who needs to multitask a lot as you can count on its exceptional performance.

Today’s best MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) deal

Macbook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple Macbook Pro with M3 Pro chip to its lowest-ever price. For the money, you get plenty of power with an 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, and 18GB of RAM. It only has 512GB of SSD storage but it’s a workable amount for most people. Other than that, everything including its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display oozes quality so this is a great long-term investment if you need a high-end laptop.

We’ve consistently considered the MacBook Pro range to be perfect for anyone seeking the best laptop for creative tasks. This particular model tops our look at the best MacBook Pro thanks to its portable size and powerful hardware.

As an avid MacBook fan, it’s always the screen that grabs me and the latest MacBook Pro has a delightful one. Its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display boasts over 1,000 nits of brightness with HDR content and 600 nits for SDR content so it looks great in many different situations. It’s super sharp and an utter delight to look at – even if you’re working hard on a never-ending project.

The MacBook Pro M3 Max may be the more powerful laptop but with this less expensive version, you still get up to 18 hours of battery life, strong performance, and all the advantages that come from macOS. Plus, if you already have an iPad or iPhone, these devices will blend and sync seamlessly.

If you’re not entirely sold on macOS, there are other laptop deals around. Right now, we’re impressed by the plethora of MacBook Air deals and MacBook Pro deals.

Things seem to be ramping up ahead of the 4th of July sales although we're not convinced this particular model will go any lower given its excellent value as it is.