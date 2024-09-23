Score big savings on the new Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 when you trade in

Looking for laptop deals that aren’t even technically available yet? That’s what’s around right now with the latest model from Samsung. Today, you can preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 at Samsung US for as little as $1,199.99 depending on the laptop, tablet, or phone you have available to trade in. A similar offer allows you to save £150 at Samsung UK – regardless of which laptop you trade in.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is set to be something special as it looks like another super sleek and stylish device that boasts 25 hours of battery life and a gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED screen with 2880 x 1800 resolution. It has a touchscreen and a stylus is included so it’s a good option for being more creative as you work, too.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 deal

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360: was $1,699.99 now from $1,199.99 at Samsung US

In the US, the amount of trade-in credit you get to put towards the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 varies depending on what device you’re exchanging. The full $500 comes from a Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra or above, or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Other devices can still reap $450 off such as an iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s worth experimenting if you have a few different devices you’re considering trading in to see the best value saving.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360: was £1,699 now £1,549 at Samsung UK

If you’re in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 trade-in deal is a lot simpler. Trade in any working laptop and you get an even £150 off. That means plenty of flexibility and the option to trade in a fairly old device that might have otherwise struggled to sell for much elsewhere. If you only have newer devices, though, you should steer clear as you'll get more value trading them in elsewhere.

It’s too early to say if the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will feature in our look at the best laptops, but on paper, there’s a lot to like here. The laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage – solid top-end specs for a flexible productivity-focused laptop.

The biggest highlight is its 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, anti-reflective properties, and support for an S pen stylus. The '360' moniker means you can completely flip the device around and use it in a versatile tablet mode. Like the rest of the laptop, it looks great and continues the sleek trend of the Samsung Galaxy Book range.

As we discovered during its launch announcement, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 promises up to 25 hours of video playback on one charge which is very good going for those all-day working while also on the move.

If you want something even lighter, there are tablet deals that should appeal. Another option is to consider the MacBook Air deals going on at the moment if you want to try macOS instead of Windows.