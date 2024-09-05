Samsung launches its Galaxy line of Snapdragon and Intel-powered AI laptops

IFA 2024 continues to deliver even more tech news, including the reveal of tons of AI PCs from top manufacturers. One such is Samsung’s Galaxy line, which is getting two new AI-based entries.

The first is the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, powered by the Intel Core Ultra CPU (Series 2) and an NPU with up to 47 total TOPs. It also features an Intel Arc GPU, a 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate screen, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster (which reduces glare), and according to the tech giant, reaches up to 25 hours of video playback battery life. Its specs also include 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The second laptop is the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU and an NPU with up to 45 total TOPs. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare tech and comes in Sapphire Blue. Despite the thin and light design, the port selection is well-rounded, with USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, a combo jack, and a micro SD slot. Its specs also include 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Like other Windows-based AI PCs, the Book5 Pro 360 and the Book4 Edge utilize Copilot+ AI and its in-house AI tools and programs. The former is already available in the UK for £1,699 and will be available on September 24 in other regions. The latter will launch in the US, UK, and other regions starting October 10.

What’s the future of AI-powered CPUs?

Like other AI PCs, Samsung is mixing up which AI-powered CPUs will be featured in different models. This move not only increases the options that buyers can choose from based on personal preference but most likely allows manufacturers to ‘test’ out which CPUs work best for their needs.

Of course, plenty of testing had to have been done before launch to ensure that buyers would have the best products. However, the most reliable way to find out the true performance and limits of these AI CPUs and NPUs is to wait for official benchmarks and thorough testing from professionals.

As AI PCs are a new concept and we haven’t seen the full range of what all the CPUs can accomplish yet, it’ll be fascinating to see which ones actually turn out to be winners. However, we’ve at least seen the first Snapdragon chips, and so far, they’ve been extremely promising, with the Dell XPS 13 (2024) and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 being notable examples.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While I do have faith in AMD putting out solid AI CPUs that could potentially rival Snapdragon, my worries lie more with Intel’s output. Lunar Lake should technically be more than sufficient to compete with and surpass its competitors, but considering the ongoing stability issues with Intel’s 13th and 14th-gen processors, there are still some doubts as to what Team Blue can accomplish in reality.